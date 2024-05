An unidentified woman was seriously injured when hit by a bus in St Julian's late on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement the accident on Triq Borg Olivier was reported at around 7.30pm.

The vehicle - an Otokar Kent bus - was being driven by a Hungarian man, 35, who lives in St Paul's Bay.

The woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.