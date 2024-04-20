The Banca Giuratale in Victoria is currently hosting Francelle Pace Agius’s latest exhibition, entitled Misericordia, focusing on a set of paintings portraying various aspects of the Passion of Christ in a uniquely original way.

Known as Fran Cella, Pace Agius is an emerging artist who specialises in sacred art. She uses all sorts of media in her artworks that vary from festa attractions, such as the portraiture of titular statues, to spiritually inspired paintings.

Another two exhibits.

Pace Agius has participated in various collectives as well as held a number of solo exhibitions over the past 14 years. She also participated in a number of international art contests in Italy. She was awarded first prize in the Italian international art festival Il Canto Delle Muse in 2019.

The exhibition is open daily until Wednesday, April 24.