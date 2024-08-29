Health authorities have made an urgent call for blood donors as operations risk getting cancelled with reserves running low.

The National Blood Transfusion Center said on Thursday that blood reserves continue to decrease even though donors are attending to donate blood.

They said there is an urgent need for O-positive and A-positive blood groups. Other blood groups are also required.

The centre will be open today until 6 pm.

Those with questions about donating blood can call 79307307 or 80074313.

Free transport is provided and can be booked by calling 80074313.