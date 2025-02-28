Carnival brings colour and joy to Valletta's streets but also traffic diversions as several streets will be closed.

Transport Malta said Triq Ġilormu Cassar, Triq Sarria u Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir will be closed to all traffic from Friday to Tuesday March 4. On Friday these streets will be closed from 6pm to 10pm. On Saturday and Sunday these streets will be closed from 3pm to 10.30pm.

On Monday the streets will be closed from 6pm to 10pm. On Tuesday the streets as well as Triq Sant Anna will be closed from 6pm to 11pm.

Drivers can use alternative routes as shown in this graphic.

Drivers will need to use these alternative routes due to road closures in Valletta during Carnival. Image: Transport Malta/Facebook

Malta Public Transport is increasing bus service frequencies on Saturday March 1 and Sunday March 2.

The following bus routes will be operating more frequently:

13A: Valletta (Bay A13) to San Ġiljan, running every hour from 12:15 to 20:15.

42: Valletta (Bay B5) to Tal-Pietà, running every 30 minutes from 12:00 to 21:00.

TD13: Valletta (Bay C2) to Pembroke Park & Ride, operating every 40 minutes from 13:00 to 22:00.

31: Valletta (Bay C1) to Buġibba, running every hour from 11:30 to 20:30.

46: Valletta (Bay B3) to Siġġiewi, operating every 45 minutes from 12:00 to 20:45.

48: Valletta (Bay A10) to Ċirkewwa, running every hour from 12:15 to 21:15.

71: Valletta (Bay B7) to Żurrieq, operating every 50 minutes from 11:45 to 20:45.

82: Valletta (Bay C5) to Birżebbuġa, running every 35 minutes from 12:00 to 21:00.

91: Valletta (Bay A8) to Marsaskala, operating every 40 minutes from 12:30 to 21:30.

61: Valletta (Bay C4) to Ħaż-Żebbuġ, running every hour from 12:35 to 20:35.

All personalised Tallinja Card holders can travel free of charge on Day, Night, and Special Services. Passengers without a valid Tallinja Card can purchase cash tickets at €3 per trip from the bus ticket machine. Tallinja Direct route fares are €3.00 for cash payments on board and €1.50 when using a personalised Tallinja Card.