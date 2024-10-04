In a teambuilding activity organised by Valletta Cruise Port management and personnel, close to a tonne of waste was picked up from the inner Grand Harbour area in the area known as Il-Menqa in Marsa, a hugely industrial marine area.

The cleanup activity.

Waste picked up in a couple of hours comprised of nylon tackle and cable ties, polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene, polyethylene and polyurethane with a mix of sponges, detergent and oil bottles, pipes, cables, insulation material, varied disposables, and mixed waste.

This event was organised by Valletta Cruise Port in collaboration with the Coast is Clear voluntary organisation and TimesEvents. Coast is Clear has in the last years, has been cleaning the seas around Malta and Gozo, bringing together various entities to organise land and sea clean ups around the Maltese Islands, and planting trees to make Malta greener.

There is an estimated 75 to 199 million tons of plastic waste currently in our oceans, with a further 12 million tons of plastic entering the marine environment every single year. 70 per cent of the debris left behind by humans sinks into the ocean’s ecosystem, 15 per cent floats, and 15 per cent lands on beaches. Plastic decomposes very slowly, breaking into tiny pieces known as microplastics, which endanger marine life, also entering the food chain, often to humans. Many sea creatures including marine birds, fish, turtles and whales die because of the plastic that's suffocating our seas, with plastic debris getting lodged in coral and sea meadows. Without a global response, there could be more plastic in the sea than fish by 2050.

Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port, said: "We would like to commend the various initiatives taken by Coast is Clear over the last years. As a Mediterranean nation, and as a leisure port, our livelihood and wellbeing depend on the sea. I am proud of our personnel for coming together on this initiative, and working hard to collect as many waste as possible. This is a small effort taken over a couple of hours, which we intend to repeat annually.

This event was organised by Valletta Cruise Port in collaboration with the Coast is Clear voluntary organisation and TimesEvents.

"As companies and individuals, we can help by making critical business and lifestyle changes from consuming less plastic to disposing of our waste with care thinking about the classic five Rs - Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle. Our collective and cumulative action is powerful and can help to save our seas and oceans."

“Malta's coastal waters deserve much more respect and care,” said Mark Galea Pace from the Coast is Clear Foundation. “Not only is it our duty to protect marine life for future generations, but it is also Malta's most valuable natural asset, attracting Maltese and foreigners alike. Clean up collaborations like these, enhance our enthusiasm and strength to keep combating plastic pollution. Our children deserve a healthier and cleaner planet. Let’s share the awareness and be the change.”