The Valletta Cruise Port has opened a request for proposals for the renovation of the old power station.

The entity is asking bidders to draw up plans to renovate, restore, develop and operate the old power station as a mixed-used space.

The site is located underneath Crucifix Hill in Floriana and forms part of the Valletta Waterfront site.

Once completed, the company said the renovation will complement the Valletta Waterfront project and operations at the Valletta Cruise Ports.

"The redeveloped Old Power Station will further support the revitalisation of the harbour area in line with the national strategy for the regeneration of the Grand Harbour," they said.

Interested bidders are invited to collect the project brief from the Valletta Cruise Port offices.

Sealed proposals, clearly marked RFP Submission: Power House Project, must be submitted to the address below and deposited in the designated tender box, or sent via email to tender@vallettacruiseport.com by 12:00 pm (noon) on 14th February 2025.

Valletta Cruise Port plc

Vault 1, Upper Floor, Pinto Wharf,

Valletta Waterfront, Floriana FRN 1913

For further information contact, Mark Cauchi Garzia, on 2567 3000, 9924 5185 or Email tender@vallettacruiseport.com.