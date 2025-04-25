St George’s Square in Valletta has been temporarily transformed into a lush garden complete with two water fountains, large trees, hundreds of shrubs and thousands of flowers as the annual Green Festival got underway on Friday.

The 10-day festival brings culture, nature and community together to create “vibrant and inspirational spaces in the heart of the city”, arts minister Owen Bonnici said at the launch of the event.

“This festival not only brings a wonderful atmosphere to St George's Square but also further raises environmental awareness among families and young people,” Bonnici said, adding it helps to “raise a sense of collective responsibility for our environment.”

Passers by enjoy the greenery that has temporarily sprouted at St George's Square for the next ten days. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The festival extends beyond St George’s Square. Along Old Theatre Street, a daily Eco Market will feature sustainable and locally made products. Free face painting and workshops for children—including pebble art and upcycled crafts—will take place on April 27, May 1, May 3, and May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At Tritoni Square, visitors can participate in environmental awareness activities led by Wasteserv and the MEEC Mobile Unit.

Entertainment will be spread across Valletta, with characters such as Timon & Pumba and Donald & Daisy touring Valletta on April 25 and 27 from 10am to 12pm. Tikka Banda will be performing on April 30 and May 1 between 11am and 1pm, while percussion group Trakadum will be performing around Valletta on May 3 from 11am to 12:30pm.

The Valletta Green Festival will be open every day until the May 4.