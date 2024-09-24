The National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa is one of the most respected shrines in the country and has a deep connection to the Pauline tradition. At the centre of this sacred site is an ancient icon of the Virgin and Child.

According to local legend, the icon is believed to have been painted by St Luke. However, art historians suggest that the icon’s origins date back no earlier than the 13th century, making it one of the oldest surviving paintings in Malta. The sanctuary’s rich heritage links centuries of devotion with Malta’s spiritual history and journey of faith.

Today is a historic day for the Mellieħa parish as it celebrates the 125th anniversary of the crowning of the revered icon of Our Lady of Mellieħa. This important event took place in 1899 and stands as a powerful symbol of devotion, gratitude and faith in the Maltese islands.

The people’s strong devotion to this icon led Bishop Pietru Pace to formally request the pope at the time for permission to crown the head of the Blessed Virgin. After Bishop Pace’s request, Pope Leo XIII issued a decree on May 29, 1895, allowing the bishop to crown the image of Our Lady of Mellieħa.

The crowning of the icon.

Due to insufficient funds and poverty, the miraculous image was crowned more than four years later, on Sunday, September 24, 1899, by Bishop Pace himself, along with Bishop Giovanni Maria Camilleri of Gozo and Auxiliary Bishop Salvatore Gaffiero, on behalf of Pope Leo XIII.

On this occasion, grand celebrations were held. Bishop Pace delivered a speech in which he uttered a phrase that has been remembered to this day: “Malta is consecrated to Our Lady of Mellieħa, who has always been the shield of our faith, the glory, the honour and the greatest beauty of the Church in Malta.”

The sacred icon, painted directly onto the rocky surface of the sanctuary’s cave, has been a pilgrimage site for Maltese and foreign visitors for many years. Over the centuries, countless individuals have knelt before the image, leaving offerings in the sacristy as a token of gratitude for blessings received.

St Pope John Paul II paid a visit to the icon at the Mellieħa sanctuary on May 26, 1990.

St Pope John Paul II also visited this sanctuary and paid a visit to the icon of Our Lady of Mellieħa on May 26, 1990.

The icon, painted on the stucco of a rock-cut niche within the cave sanctuary, is an excellent example of Siculo-Byzantine artistic influence. Its style closely resembles post-Muslim depictions of the Virgin found in the rock-cut churches of Eastern Sicily. The Virgin and Child are adorned with pearled halos and share distinctive almond-shaped eyes outlined in black. The inscription “MAT(ER) D(OMINI)” appears in a style similar to those found in Sicilian religious art from the same period.

The early history of this sanctuary is believed to be similar to that of Għar San Niklaw, another cave church in Malta located in Mellieħa. Over time, the sanctuary of Mellieħa and the cave gained greater ecclesiastical significance and were eventually recognised as a “cappella” or parish church by 1436.

An old inside view of the sanctuary.

Historical records also indicate that until at least 1866, seven engraved crosses, filled with red paint, were visible in the cave, suggesting the sanctuary’s long-standing role as a site of pilgrimage and devotion.

The icon has a remarkable history of resilience. The original painting on the cave wall was damaged by humid conditions and attacked by Ottoman corsairs in 1614. In 1644, a new painting was created for veneration, but it also deteriorated over time.

In the 18th century, French artist Antoine de Favray was commissioned to create a new canvas painting, which was placed over the deteriorating rock image. This painting is now found in the Pilgrims Lodge Museum opposite the sanctuary. The only copy of how the 1899 image looked was painted by renowned Maltese artist Giuseppe Calì and is displayed in the sacristy, offering a visual link to the sanctuary’s storied past.

A copy of the 1899 image painted by Giuseppe Calì is displayed in the sacristy.

In 2016, extensive restoration was carried out on the original painting to meticulously restore it to its initial state as closely as possible. During this process, an incredible discovery was made: a previously hidden finger of the Virgin, subtly pointing towards the Child Jesus. This hidden detail adds profound meaning to the restored icon, symbolising the Virgin Mary’s role in guiding the faithful towards her son, Jesus.

Now fully restored and adorning the sanctuary, the icon continues to attract worshippers who find solace and spiritual healing. It also serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of faith and the deep spiritual significance that has defined the sanctuary for centuries.

Earlier this year, a week of events was held in July to celebrate this milestone. The week-long programme was organised by the Mellieħa parish. On September 21, Archbishop Scicluna placed a gold rose in front of the Icon. The gold rose was blessed by Pope Francis.

Today, all masses usually celebrated in the parish church will be celebrated in the sanctuary. In the evening, the Apostolic Nuncio of Malta, Savio Hon Tai-Fai, will celebrate solemn mass in the sanctuary courtyard at 6.30pm.

As the Mellieħa parish and community commemorate 125 years since the crowning of Our Lady of Mellieħa, we are reminded of the Virgin’s guiding presence in the lives of the faithful.

Her image stands not only as a testament to the enduring faith of the people but also as a symbol of Malta’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. In her loving gaze and gesture towards her Son, may we find renewed inspiration to deepen our own faith and trust in her maternal care, as she continues to lead us closer to Christ.