Marsamxett Harbour was alive with excitement and holiday cheer on December 1 as young sailors competed in the inaugural Vikings Sailing Club Christmas Pursuit Race.

The thrilling race saw sailors of all abilities come together to celebrate the spirit of sport and inclusivity. A highlight of the event was the participation of athletes in the Sailability Programme, who raced aboard specially designed, safe and accessible Hansa boats. This initiative ensured that athletes with disabilities could compete alongside able-bodied sailors, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and inclusivity on the water.

These boats, which were sponsored by Yachting Malta, were provided to each sailing club in Malta. Three of these boats were lent to the Vikings to allow four sailors to compete in the race.

The event drew widespread support and was made possible by the collaborative efforts of Vikings Sailing Club, the Malta Sailing Federation, Yachting Malta Ltd, and the support of Fonicom Ltd.

“Sailing is for everyone,” said a spokesperson for Vikings Sailing Club. “Today’s event showcased the power of sport to unite people from all walks of life. We are immensely proud to see athletes of all abilities competing on an equal footing.”

The event also marked a milestone for inclusivity in Maltese sailing and Vikings Sailing club, reinforcing a commitment to making sailing an accessible sport for everyone.

For more information, visit www.vikings.mt