Voters who are going to be abroad or hospitalised on June 8 can vote a week before.

However, they need to make a declaration about their absence here by May 31 at noon.

They can also make a declaration, in person, at the office of the Electoral Commission, vote counting complex, ex-trade fairgrounds, Naxxar, and at the Electoral Office, identity card section, St Francis Square, Victoria, between 8am and 1pm and 3pm and 8pm.

They have until May 31, between 8am and noon, to do so.

Applicants must take their ID cards with them.

Those who qualify to vote on June 1 can cast their voting document at the vote counting complex in Naxxar, or, if registered in Gozo, at the government experimental farm, Imġarr Road, Xewkija.