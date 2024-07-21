Disclosure, Ritty Tacsum’s solo photographic exhibition, will open at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts (MSA) in Valletta on July 25 and run until August 14.

Featuring 17 photographic pieces inspired by the themes of collaboration and community participation, Disclosure evolved from an online platform created by Tacsum during the pandemic in 2020, where people anonymously shared their deepest thoughts and desires.

These confessions served as the foundation for tableaux, which she then crafted into the final artworks to be displayed at the MSA. Derived from the submissions Tacsum received over the past few years, each work is a testament to the diverse and compelling narratives shared by participants.

The success of Disclosure hinged on the active participation of the community. By sharing their personal stories and emotions, participants played a crucial role in the project’s process, implementation and ultimate success. The collaborative effort between the artist and the community resulted in a powerful and moving collection of visual art pieces that reflect the collective consciousness.

Tacsum is a Malta-based experimental photographer and multimedia artist with a predisposition for multi-layered stories and narratives. Her work taps into memory and makes abundant reference to context, time and place. Architecture features prominently in her work, as do moody surreal settings often dominated by masked anamorphic or androgynous figures.

“Typically, my creative process is quite solitary, but I yearned to develop a project that was not solely a product of my own ideas,” Tacsum explains.

“Originally titled Confessions, this exhibition invited submissions from the public, transforming the project into a collective creation rather than just a personal endeavour.”

After gathering confessions, the artist selected 10 to15 submissions with the potential to be visually transformed.

“Following that, I made a call for models through my socials, attracting around 200 applicants, from which 20 were chosen. These models played a crucial role in bringing these narratives to life, and this project wouldn’t have been possible without them and without the heartfelt submissions I received,” the artist continues.

“Disclosure will be a unique opportunity for visitors to take a peek into the minds and hearts of a generous group of people who chose to confess.”

The curator of Disclosure is Lisa Gwen, whose working relationship with Tacsum spans the past 13 years, beginning with her curating Tacsum’s first-ever exhibition Ritty Tacsum and her Humanoids in 2011.

“When Ritty and I first discussed her idea to explore the notion of disclosure, of confessions ‘brought to life’, of secrets untold, I was immediately hooked,” Lisa Gwen says.

“I love the idea that the visitor, the audience, will have a chance to play voyeur. When planning this show for the MSA galleries, I made sure to include elements which I feel complement and substantiate the notions and desires portrayed in Ritty’s work. I have also chosen to include an audio piece, which will reverberate throughout the galleries, adding another layer to the work and process.”

Highlighting its potential impact on visitors, Lisa Gwen adds: “Disclosing personal desires, fears and untold experiences is cathartic for the confessor. However, it could be just as cathartic for the visitor. Identifying with the sitters and the scenarios could be empowering and could also encourage more individuals to come forward and share, disclose, and release.”

Malta Society of Arts’ president Adrian Mamo is excited about the exhibition.

“Ritty Tacsum’s innovative approach to art and her ability to weave together personal and collective narratives offer a unique and enriching experience for our visitors,” he says.

“This exhibition underscores the power of art to foster connection and understanding within the community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our galleries.”

Disclosure, an exhibition by Ritty Tacsum curated by Lisa Gwen, is on at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta from July 25 to August 14. Entrance is free. For opening hours and more details about the exhibition, visit artsmalta.org/events or facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.