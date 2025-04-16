WasteServ issued a tender on Wednesday for a new skip management facility in a bid to further reduce landfilling.

The agency said the investment will cost some €17 million, with the facility being specifically designed to process mixed waste found in open-topped skips, which are commonly used in domestic renovation works as well as small-scale construction and demolition projects.

Equipped with a fully automated sorting line, the facility will also feature robotic arms capable of identifying and separating different waste streams.

These robotic systems will ensure that materials such as wood, scrap metal, and other valuable resources that have not yet reached their end-of-life can be efficiently recovered.

Once extracted, these materials would be redirected for reuse, recycling, or exportation.

“This facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to reduce landfilling and recover valuable resources,” WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said.

“With an annual capacity of 47,000 tonnes and an innovative location that avoids further land uptake, we are not only maximising resource efficiency but also reaffirming our commitment to sustainable waste management and the circular economy.”

The facility will be constructed without the need for additional land uptake, as it will be built within the valley situated between the closed Magħtab landfill and the active engineered Għallis landfill.

Preliminary works to create the built-up platform have already been completed and certified through a separate contract, WasteServ added.

Those interested should submit their offers by July 16.