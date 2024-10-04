Updated 8am

A van caught fire on the busy Marsa flyover on Friday morning.

The fire was reported after 7am on the lane linking the flyover to Triq Garibaldi.

The police have no details about injuries as yet, but the Civil Protection Department was called to the site to put out the fire.

Footage sent in by a reader.

In a statement, the Department of Information said Aldo Moro Road towards Garibaldi Road (southbound) was closed to traffic and enforcement officers were on-site diverting traffic towards Vjal Santa Luċija.

Motorists took to social media to complain they were stuck in traffic in the area for at least 30 minutes.

More to follow.