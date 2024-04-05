A wild elephant attacked a safari group in western Zambia, killing one and injuring four others.

The attack occurred at Kafue National Park, a wildlife reserve famous for its abundant wildlife and was captured on video by one of victims.

In video footage, the large bull elephant can be seen chasing after the open safari vehicle during a game drive.

“It’s coming fast,” a man can be heard saying as the elephant approaches.

The vehicle stops and the elephant charges towards it, hooking its tusks onto the vehicle and rolling it over.

A 79-year-old woman from Minnesota, Gail Mattson, died as a result of the attack despite efforts to save her through evacuation to a hospital in South Africa. Four other people on the game drive, all Americans, were injured.

The company that organized the game drive said the driver was forced to stop the vehicle because terrain and vegetation forced him to.

It is said it is cooperating with Zambian authorities to investigate the incident.

Kafue National Park is Zambia's largest national park and a popular tourist attraction due to the presence of the so-called ‘Big five’ animals in the park - lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos and buffalo.