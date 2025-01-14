Heavy rain battered Maltese roads on Tuesday afternoon as the Meteorological Office issued a warning for thundery showers.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows motorists struggling to drive in a torrential downpour in San Ġwann, with water levels lapping onto pavements and sinking several inches of car tyres.

Several motorists also reported heavy traffic building up in Gżira, Sliema and Kappara heading towards the south.

Motorists struggle in the downpour. Video: Jonathan Borg

The Met Office warned that isolated thundery showers at times were expected to affect certain areas of the country.

The rest of the week is set to be characterised by stormy weather, as thundery showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the country is set to experience Force 5 to 6 winds, later diminishing to Force 4 to 3. The Celsius is predicted to reach highs of 15°C with a low of 10°C forecast.

On Thursday, only isolated showers are predicted for the most part, but winds are set to pick up from Force 2 to 3 becoming a Force 4 to 5 later in the evening.

Friday is then set to be windy with isolated showers and a slight increase in temperature, with a forecast high of 17°C and a low of 13°C. Winds will remain at Force 5 to 6 early on Friday but are predicted to lower to Force 4 to 5.

The weather is forecast to stabilise over the weekend, with cloudy skies forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

