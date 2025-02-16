The Bills for an Equality Act and a Human Rights and Equality Commission Act are now six years old. The consultation for these Bills included – apart from Maltese stakeholders – international bodies such as the United Nations, the Council of Europe, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, the European networks of equality bodies and of national human rights institutions and the Venice Commission, among others.

Various countries have robust stand-alone human rights institutions which focus solely on human rights protection, advocacy and education.

The aim of the Bills is to expand the principle of equality and ensure that it is enforceable and justiciable.

Equality is a key principle of human rights, with a dedicated article in the European Convention on Human Rights and other human rights treaties. Protocol 12 of the same Convention elevates the principle to a right in itself, and I had the honour to lead Malta’s ratification of the protocol. The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU also has a dedicated chapter on Equality.

Once the Equality Bill and the Human Rights and Equality Bill are adopted, they will elevate the principle of equality in Maltese law.

We are only as strong as our weakest link.

We must therefore accelerate our efforts to make human rights a reality for all and build the best equality and human rights framework that we can, so that the most vulnerable in our societies are protected.

Equality and human rights are inextricable. For all people to be able to fully enjoy their inalienable human rights, efforts to achieve equality and fight discrimination are crucial.

In this respect, I look forward to seeing the proposal towards a strong national human rights institution become law, also in the context of the recent EU law on standards for equality bodies: to reinforce them as regards their independence, resources and powers.

These new rules will make sure equality bodies can effectively play their part in assisting victims to access justice and to apply the EU equality legal framework in each member state.

Adopting legislation is only the beginning.

What is of the essence is the implementation of the new rules so that they can become a game changer to tackle individual and structural challenges.

The EU has good equality legislation in place. However, weak enforcement remains a concern that is felt by people and reflected in multiple studies. We have an obligation to act, as discrimination remains high.

Helena Dalli

Helena Dalli is a former European commissioner.