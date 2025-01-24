“Do you believe this?” John 11:26 − This is this year’s theme for the ‘Week of prayer for Christian unity’, held every year between January 18 and 25 (the octave of St Peter and St Paul).

This year’s theme was chosen by the ecumenical community of Bose, who prepared the text of the service in collaboration with the DPCU (Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity) and the WCC (World Council of Churches).

Here in Malta, the ecumenical service of prayers is being held based on the text of the Bose community. The service has been prepared by Christians Together in Malta – Malta Ecumenical Council, and the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission.

The ecumenical service is being held at St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, today at 6.30pm.

Refreshments will be served after the service. Everyone is welcome.