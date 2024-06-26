Over 90 per cent of organisations have some part of their IT environment hosted in the cloud due to the fast adoption of this tech across all sectors. The pace of this move by companies casts colossal implications on data security, evidenced by the fact that 75% of companies identify cloud security as a significant operations concern.

Zscaler is a cloud security solution that’s popular in the cybersecurity industry for its robust service offering. But if you’re thinking about implementing it to your frameworks, you might want to hold off before pulling the trigger on this product.

There are real limitations to using Zscaler, and there might be a better alternative to it.

What are the disadvantages of using Zscaler?

Impact on real-time data – Zscaler might not be the best option for companies dealing with enormous volumes of real-time data since it may cause delays.

Port restrictions – It tends not to scan various essential ports, for example, 80 and 443, and 1557 ports are unprotected.

User policy restrictions – There are provisions regarding user restrictions.

Sector challenges – The product has varying user reviews, with some loving it and some hating it.

Key features of Zscaler

Zscaler is a secure access internet and SaaS platform delivered by its Security Service Edge products, featuring cloud-native features. It operates within a cloud-based structure to provide the following network security solution features.

Secure Web Gateway.

Zero-Trust Network Access.

CASB Cloud Access Security Broker.

Firewall.

Cloud Firewall.

Intrusion Prevention System (IPS).

Bandwidth management.

Sandbox.

Integration challenges with Zscaler

While Zscaler says its products have the capability for full integration, the most common integration is with the Threat Intelligence Platform. It brings fresh threat intelligence protocols for proactive defence. Threat Intelligence, however, remains integrated with none of the IPAM, SOAR, and ITSM solutions.

What is the user feedback on Zscaler?

Comprehensive protection

Users are impressed with Zscaler providing decent overall protection, including: web filtering, antivirus, anti-malware, advanced threat protection, and data loss protection.

Scalability and central management

Scalability and central security policy handling suit implementation of Zscaler in companies that can implement security solutions quickly.

Weaknesses

Compared to on-site security solutions, Zscaler offers few customization options to meet specific security needs. Its subscription business model relies heavily on internet connectivity.

How to evaluate Zscaler alternatives

Customer reviews and ratings

Number of Ratings – This metric gives you an idea about the products reputation. The more reviews, especially positive ones, sets a good impression for the provider.

High User Rating – A high user rating indicates satisfaction, which speaks to the providers reputation and quality of its products.

Vendor workforce size

The size of a vendor's workforce mirrors its financial standing, capabilities, innovation, and customer service. Prominent vendors generally have more resources to invest in research, development, and support that enhances their presence in network security markets.

Features and integrations

SIEM Integration – Analysis and response to security events in real-time are provided through SIEM system integration.

Integration with IPAM Solutions – Proper tracking and management of IP addresses helps to prevent security risks attached to IP address mismanagement. The vendor should provide seamless integration with IPAM solutions.

SOAR Integration – The providers systems integrate with SOAR platforms to automate incident response processes and the seamless flow of security incident management.

Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Integration – Enables the use of advanced threat intelligence to offer better protection against unknown incoming threats.

ITSM Integration – IT service management is a framework to manage firewall security efficiently for a broader service management framework.

Deployment options

Vendors should have flexible deployment solutions that reside on-site, are available in the cloud, or a hybrid solution to suit the broadest range of organizational security needs. This format helps with infrastructure optimization, scaling, and accessibility.

Dope.Security – The best Zscaler alternative

Until the 6.2 update, Zscaler picked HTTP/1.1 every time it didn’t know what deployment setting to use. This issue created a tight set of security restrictions for users. Dope.security is entirely based on HTTP/2, making a huge difference in speed and end-user satisfaction.

Dope.security offers a balance of strict security environments in high-performance conditions, allowing data transmission at accelerated speeds. The dope.security secure web gateway, works locally on devices, with no dependency on data center uptime. This approach keeps on-site and remote employees safe in any working environment.

With dope.security protocols built into devices you’re always secure, even across networks with aggressive proxy restrictions, delivering resilient, solid protection. Dope.security offers improved performance with safe web gateways taking proxy visitors through gateways and introducing a downgrade to HTTP/1.1 to slow velocity.

With dope.security, HTTP/2 improves performance at a level that’s four-times faster for users. You get near-instant access to the web, improving the user experience, regardless of their location. Dope.security also offers local SSL inspection.

Traditional SSL inspection, a form of decryption performed at a remote data center, generally holds tremendous risk for networks. Dope.security offers companies and users SSL inspection on-device to safeguard your data in the local environment.

This structure dramatically reduces the risk of a breach and enhances overall security by ensuring sensitive information isn’t outside your sphere of control. It just makes sense to go with dope.security when you see the offering it has compared to Zscaler. It’s a no-brainer for any company concerned about taking their cybersecurity to the next level.

Get a free trial of dope.security and witness the future of cloud security

Choosing a cloud security solution for your organisation is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. Whether you’re a small to medium enterprise or a large corporate, your cloud security can make or break your operations. Don’t fall prey to the flashy bells and whistles promoted in marketing materials, look for a real provider that walks the talk.

While Zscaler seems like a great choice, it leaves holes in your security, and that could cost you your business. Go with dope.security as the best Zscaler alternative. You get an enhanced user experience with performance, integrations, and a high-quality user experience you can rely on to deliver outstanding results.

Unlike other providers, you can sign up for a free trial of dope.security to see how it impacts your cloud frameworks. Create an account using your corporate email to get your free 30-day trial with no strings attached. Take action to secure your networks and start your free trial of dope.security today.