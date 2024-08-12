MUSIC

SummerDaze Festival

SummerDaze Festival is partnering with Universal Music Group, BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems and Creamfields to present its biggest headliners to date at the Ta’ Qali National Park on August 15.

Leading the line-up is the multi-platinum, Grammy and Brit award-winning singer Sam Smith. They will take to the stage with a full set from their acclaimed Gloria: The Blackout tour.

Supporting Smith is one of the UK’s most in-demand pop singers at the moment, Becky Hill, alongside Shaun Farrugia.

BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems’ Charlie Hedges and friends round up the line-up.

Tickets for the main event include official SummerDaze merchandise, a reusable plastic cup for use throughout the festival, and a free bottle of water upon entrance.

SummerDaze week runs until August 18. Purple Disco Machine opened the festival on August 11 at Café Del Mar; Italian hitmakers Meduza and mult-genre specialist James Hype will bring their Our House concept on August 14 at Uno Club in Ta’ Qali; Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies will play alongside various other deejays at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Malta event on August 17 at Uno Club; and French DJ and producer Kungs and British music producer Danny Howard will close the festival at Café del Mar on August 18.

The festival also includes a hip-hop, RnB and raggaeton party named ‘Vida Loca’ on August 16 at Uno Club.

For all the details and tickets, visit summerdazemalta.com and the festival's Facebook page.

Glitch Festival

Glitch Festival returns with over 80 artists from various genres within the electronic music spectrum between August 13 and 16. These include a carefully curated list of industry titans, master selectors, live acts and rising stars.

The four-day event will kick off on August 13, in the Valletta Ditch. The main festival will take place on August 14 and 15 at Gianpula, and will close with a boat party on August 16.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and glitchfestival.com. Also read this Times of Malta story.

Freddie: The Show Must Go On

An Italian tribute show to the legendary Freddie Mercury is coming to Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta between August 16 and 18.

Luca Villaggio will interpret Mercury, performing his and his band Queen’s most famous hits.

Tickets are sold out.

Rock for Richmond

Brodu, Dolls for Idols, Bark Bark Disco and Stephanie Sant will perform at the fifth edition of Rock for Richmond, the fundraising concert in aid of the Richmond Foundation.

The event will be held at the Greek Amphitheatre at Ġnien L-Għarusa tal-Mosta on August 17. Doors open at 7.30pm. An Espionage DJ set will cap off the night.

For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and www.richmond.org.mt.

The crowd at a previous edition of Rock for Richmond. Photo: Facebook/Richmond Foundation

FILM

Cinema Under the Stars

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, with the support of Screen Malta, is holding the annual event ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ in the gardens of Villa Bologna in Attard on August 17.

Three award-winning local pictures (two of them short films), showcasing the beauty of the Maltese islands and the talent of local film-makers, will be shown:

● Dar ir-Rummien (The Pomegranate House): a heartwarming tale of young love across generations, directed by Federico Chini and based on a short story by author Pierre J. Mejlak. This poignant short film captures the timeless nature of love and the essence of Gozo.

● The Pinnacle of Excellence: an award-winning environmental documentary by Roy Davidson, exploring one of the most unique dive sites in the Maltese islands, Ras il-Ħobż in Għajnsielem, and its diverse ecosystem.

● 20,000 Reasons: a romantic comedy directed by Matthew Muscat-Drago and written by Steven D. Mifsud.

Patrons are invited to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the films under the stars while savouring some delicious offerings from the FAA’s cash bar and BBQ.

Tickets are available from https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/. Limited seating is available for guests with mobility problems.

The event's poster

MISCELLANEOUS

Xlendi Sunset Festival

The sixth edition of the festival is being held on August 16 at the Xlendi promenade from 8.30pm onwards.

There will be various food and drink options and entertainment by Cash and Band and Fakawi. Ron Briffa will compère the show.

Entrance is free. The event is being held in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo, and the Munxar local council.

Summer Game Fest

The Valletta Design Cluster is hosting a day of board games, tabletop role-playing games (TTRPSs) and card game tournaments on August 17 from 1 to 11pm.

The event is organised by PlayUp Malta in collaboration with The Mystical Tavern, Tokyo Zghir, Little Rock Gaming and The Wonderer’s Tome.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page and on www.playupmalta.com/events.

Summer Night Market

Eco Market Malta is hosting its annual Summer Night Market in Mellieħa on August 17 and 18 from 6 to 11pm.

There will be live music, entertainment, children’s activities and workshops, food and wine, and an eco market, organised by Eco Market Malta.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

A scene from last year's Summer Night Market. Photo: Eco Market Malta