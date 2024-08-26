ARTS

Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival

The 2024 edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, organised by Inizjamed, will be held between August 28 and 31. All events are going to be held at the Valletta Design Cluster and the MCAST Campus in Paola.

The festival will feature seven authors from five countries: Malika Booker, a British poet of Guyanese and Grenadian parentage; Irene Chias, an Italian novelist residing in Malta; David Aloisio from Malta; Mario Cardona, also from Malta; Raymond Antrobus from the UK; Josep Pedrals from Catalonia; and Maja Ručević from Croatia.

Readings will be mostly in Maltese and English, but some short works will also be read in their original language.

Rounding off the experience will be the jazz band the Hinge Project, led by Jes Psaila, food and drinks by POPP and a book stall featuring the works of the guest authors and more.

For more information, visit Inizjamed’s Instagram account and Facebook page, and inizjamed.org. Most of the events are free unless indicated otherwise. Tickets for the final nights may be purchased from showshappening.com.

Read also this Times of Malta interview with British poet Malika Booker.

KampuSajf 2024

The second edition of MCAST’s KampuSajf, which kicked off on Friday, runs until August 28. The remaining days of the festival will be held at the Paola Campus.

The programme this week includes:

• Karmaġenn: A production blending music and theatre by Karmaġenn and Chewing Productions.

• Animation Showcase Malta: A film production showcasing short, animated films from Malta-based animators, including a selection of works of MCAST students following courses at the Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA).

• Malta’s Musical Heritage: A music performance by the Mariele Zammit Kwartett, with Mariele Zammit on vocals, Warren Galea on guitar and Oliver Degabriele on bass.

Performances start at 8.30pm. The festival is powered by APS Bank and is under the artistic direction of Stjanu Debono. It is being organised in collaboration with POPP and is supported by Heritage Malta.

One may visit MCAST’s social media platforms and website for more information. Tickets from trackagescheme.com.

Karmaġenn and Chewing Productions rehearsing for their KampuSajf performance. Photo: Miguela Xuereb

MUSIC

Opera in the Capital

A night of opera, featuring tenors Alan Sciberras, Cliff Zammit Stevens and soprano Nadia Vella, is taking place at St George’s Square on August 30 at 9pm.

The trio will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Michael Laus. The programme includes arias and musical theatre classics.

The event is organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency. Tickets from showshappening.com.

From left: Alan Sciberras, Nadia Vella and Cliff Zammit Stevens. Photo: Josmar Muscat

Rock in the Forest

The annual rock concert returns to Chateau Buskett in Rabat on August 31 at 7.30pm. Proceeds from the event will go to YMCA Malta.

Among the vocalists this year are Georgius Mifsud (Checkmate MT), Jeanelle Newell (Thirteen Days Later, ex-Unchartered), David Ellul Mercer, Sarah de Marco and Simaria Galea. Special guests are guitarist Wayne Camilleri and singer Mikaela.

Together with various musicians, they will perform some favourite and contemporary rock hits by AC/DC, Guns & Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, Queen and Green Day, among many others.

Rock in the Forest is co-hosted by YMCA and supported by Festivals Malta. Tickets from showshappening.com.

A scene from last year's edition of Rock in the Forest.

Rum and Rock ‘n’ Roll

Centrestage Malta will take the audience to the world of music during war times at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on August 30 at 8pm.

A live band will accompany the cast of 15 performers throughout the show, the first part of which is dedicated to pre-war music and the second half to post-war music – the era when rock ‘n’ roll was born.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Notte Magica

The second edition of the concert is being held at the Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, on August 31 at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature the Gozo Regional Orchestra, with the participation of guest singers Dorothy Bezzina, Christian Arding and Kayley Cuschieri. All will be under the direction of Michel Angelo Muscat.

The programme includes music from Disney movies, musicals and more.

Entrance is free but places are limited.

Roger Sanchez at Toy Room Malta

Legendary deejay Roger Sanchez is performing in Malta on September 1 at Toy Room Club Malta, St Julian’s.

Known for his unmatched skills behind the decks and epic sets worldwide, Sanchez has rocked the industry’s biggest venues and events.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Photo: Facebook/Roger Sanchez

FILM

André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting André Rieu’s brand new cinema concert Power of Love on August 31 at 7.30pm.

Set in Rieu’s picturesque home town of Maastricht, the concert will see the Johann Strauss Orchestra and a strong vocal cast performing classical music, numbers from popular musicals, pop and rock.

The screening will also be held on September 1 at 11am and on other dates. For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu. Photo: Facebook/Andre Rieu

MISCELLANEOUS

Pinta Beer Festival

The beer festival is back for its third edition at Ġnien Laparelli in Valletta from August 29 to September 1.

Malta’s brewers and beer importers are taking part, providing their own unique beer experience, as well as interactive games, competitions and workshops.

The event will also include various live performances, including a tribute act to Guns N’ Roses on the opening night, and a new club night area, hosting a different themed night each festival day.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and pintabeerfestival.com.

Mellieħa Fireworks Annual Concert

The Mellieħa fireworks factory is holding its annual concert in Triq Ġnien Ingraw, Mellieħa, on August 29 from 8.30pm onwards.

This year’s event will be headlined by popular Gozitan band The Travellers. A grand fireworks display will close off the evening.

Entrance is free.

The Travellers will be performing at the event. Photo: Facebook/The Travellers

Qormi Cheese & Wine Festival

The fourth edition of the Qormi Cheese and Wine Festival will be held on August 30 and 31 in front of St George’s parish church, Qormi.

There will be different types of cheese and local and foreign wines. Live music will be provided by Tattika Band, among other acts.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Festa Folklor at Ġnien l-Istazzjon

Ġnien l-Istazzjon in Birkirkara is hosting a folk-themed festival from August 30 to September 1 from 7pm onwards.

There will be traditional Maltese għana and performances by Nadine and Lapes, Kantera and Ta’ Verna Folk Band. There will also be activities for children hosted by Noel d’Amato and Maltese artisan stands, and food and wine by Il-Forn ta’ l-Għawdxi.

Entrance is free.

Nadine and Lapes are among the performers at Festa Folklor. Photo: Christian Balzan