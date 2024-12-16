MUSIC

ljieli fit-Teatru, Keyboard Fiesta

Accordionist Albert Garzia

Maltese composer and accordion player Albert Garzia will play in the final concert of the Pjazza Teatru Rjal series for this year on December 16 at 7.30pm.

Garzia’s music ranges from orchestral to chamber combinations and has been performed in a variety of settings. While being versatile in his approach, his objective is principally an effective musical communication which he strives to achieve by fusing folk elements into a contemporary music language.

Tickets may be booked online from ticketline.com.mt.

The 12 Days of Christmas

The Manoel Theatre in Valletta is presenting a series of 12 varied midday concerts by young performers mainly on piano, yet also featuring clarinet, viola and voice, starting on December 19.

All proceeds from these concerts will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Piano recital by Sarah Vella

Pianist Sarah Vella will give a solo recital at the Malta Society of Arts premises in Valletta on December 17 at 7pm.

The carefully curated programme will traverse a range of musical eras and styles, showcasing the depth and beauty of the piano repertoire. Works by Schubert, Liszt, Fiorini and Debussy will be performed.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Puttinu Cares. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt. More information about the recital is available here.

Pianist Sarah Calleja

KorMalta – Christmas concert

KorMalta is returning to Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta for its Christmas concert tradition on December 18 at 7pm.

This year’s programme offers a rich array of festive and spiritual works, featuring renowned classics like Franz Biebl’s Ave Maria, Tomás Luis de Victoria’s O Magnum Mysterium and Praetorius’s Es ist ein Rose Ensprungen.

Interactive sing-along moments invite listeners to become part of the holiday spirit, while segments of choral improvisation bring a unique, contemporary touch to the traditional repertoire. Highlights include Rutter’s enchanting All Bells in Paradise and the festive Carol of the Bells by Leontovich.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

KorMalta in a previous Christmas concert at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Holiday Rocks

The Strada Stretta programme of events will be closing off the year with a Christmas-themed rock concert at 97 Notes in ‘The Gut’ side of Strait Street, Valletta, on December 19 at 8pm.

The line-up of musicians and singers includes some of the most renowned and talented artists in Malta and beyond, such as guitarist extraordinaire David Cassar Torreggiani; Fabrizio Fedele; one of Malta’s best known trios: Family 3, comprising Charles, Gianluca and Luigi Busuttil; seasoned rock ’n’ rollers Kenneth Calleja, Moira Stafrace, Nigel ‘Noogie’ Buttigieg and Kersten Graham, as well as Glen Cassar and Andre Schembri.

The band will be playing rock-laced versions of holiday favourites, as well as various rock classics.

Entrance is free.

Festive French Harmonies

The French Embassy in Malta is hosting an organ recital at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, on December 19 at 7.30pm.

Titled Festive French Harmonies, the recital will showcase French classical and romantic organ music alongside Maltese traditional numbers.

Performing at the event will be John Aquilina, who served as chief organist at Mdina Cathedral (2001-2017). Currently, he directs music at the Balluta church.

Entrance is free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of the church at the end of the concert.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Balluta parish church and the Alliance Française de Malte Mediterranée.

Organist John Aquilina

Joseph Calleja Christmas Special with Il Volo

Tenor Joseph Calleja will be joined by the popular Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo for a Christmas concert at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on December 20 at 8.30pm.

They will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Aurelio Belli.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Christmas concert by the Sliema Band

The Socjetà Filarmonika Sliema will stage its Annual Christmas Musical Concert at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary, on December 20 at 7pm.

The Sliema Band, conducted by Lesley Tabone, will be accompanied by the Romina Vella’s Children’s Choir in various musical selections. Among others, the programme includes arrangements of Acker Bilk’s Stranger on the Shore, John Sullivan Dwight’s O Holy Night, Hey Jude by the Beatles and Felix Bernard’s Winter Wonderland.

The concert, which will be presented by Mario Fenech, is also being held in collaboration with the Franciscan community and the Sliema local council. Entrance is free.

The Sliema Band in a past performance.

KorMalta Sings Christmas

The national choir is performing an a cappella Christmas programme at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Valletta on December 20 at 7.30pm.

The concert will pair Renaissance masterpieces with contemporary interpretations of the same texts, showcasing works by Monteverdi, Victoria, Lauridsen and Gjeilo.

They will also perform traditional Maltese carols, among other international numbers.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Annual Christmas concert by the Jubilate Deo Choir

The Jubilate Deo Choir and the Pueri Cantores Jubilate Deo will join forces with St John’s Co-cathedral organist Ronald Camilleri and a brass ensemble from the Band of the Armed Forces of Malta, for a Christmas concert on December 20 at 8.30pm.

The concert, under the direction of maestro di cappella Christopher Muscat, promises a delightful evening of music.

The event is fully booked.

Kunċertun tal-Milied: Il-Pjan tal-Elfu

The Travellers are back with an all-new Christmas concert infused with comedy and heartwarming moments at St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, from December 20 to 22.

In this theatrical performance, Santa Claus is in trouble: he’s lost his Christmas cheer and his elves are determined to help him adapt to the modern world of social media. As he navigates the challenges of the digital age, he has plenty of hilarious mishaps. Can he embrace the new trends and reclaim the spirit of Christmas?

The Travellers will perform live their festive singles X’Inhu l-Milied Għalik? and Tridx Tkun Tiegħi Dan il-Milied, popular Christmas classics such as Jingle Bell Rock and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, reimagined with a unique Maltese twist, and a new Christmas single.

The storyline is brought to life by Take Two Productions.

Tickets from showshappening.com. The December 21 and 22 shows are sold out.

The Travellers. Photo: Facebook/The Travellers

The Leone Grand Christmas Concert

The Leone Band and the Aurora Youth Choir are performing alongside singers and dancers in a festive Christmas variety show at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria on December 20 at 8pm.

Under the direction of Colin Attard, the band will play a mix of seasonal medleys and joyful melodies. For tickets, visit www.teatruaurora.com or call 7904 5779.

The Italian Tenors

Following a sold-out European tour, The Italian Tenors will perform for the first time in Malta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on December 21 at 8pm.

The trio, namely Luca Sala, Bruno Almeida and Evans Tonon, will perform famous arias, Italian pop songs and Christmas numbers.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Italian Tenors. Photo: Facebook/The Italian Tenors

Opera Nova Project: A Recital of English and American Song

Opera Nova Project is presenting an evening of English and American art songs at the Catholic Institute in Floriana on December 21 at 6 and 7.30pm.

The students forming part of this training and performance platform for upcoming classical singers will perform works by Roger Quilter, Samuel Barber, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Benjamin Britten, among others.

They will be accompanied on the piano by Christine Zerafa.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Pop Into Christmas

DCapitals Big Band is holding the sixth edition of its Christmas band concert at Independence Square, Victoria, on December 21 at 9.30pm.

The concert, under the direction of George Apap, will feature all-time Christmas favourites and other popular music with the participation of guest singer Ozzy Lino and the band’s resident singers Francesca Sciberras, Gail Attard, Eliza Stellini and Thomas Casha.

The Centre Stage Dance Academy will also take part.

Entrance is free.

DCapitals Big Band performing during Notte Bianca. Photo: Facebook/DCapitals Big Band

THEATRE

Nokkla Safra u t-Tliet Orsijiet

Vince’tor Entertainment is presenting a pantomime in Maltese for all the family at the Junior College, Msida, from December 21 to January 5.

The panto turns the Goldlilocks and the Three Bears fairy tale on its head, with Dame Rimelda at the heart of this adaptation.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Chucky’s Christmas Cracker – A Solo Panto Experience

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is hosting a one-person panto featuring drag queen and voice of Love Island Malta, Chucky.

Written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani, the show will see Chucky performing every character in a side-splitting rendition of Beauty and the Beast. One is to expect a riotous blend of pop songs, sharp political satire, uproarious audience interaction and surprise special guests at every performance.

The show, running from December 20 to 29, is suitable for an audience aged 17+. Tickets from kreattiva.org.

Chucky is to present a one-person panto at Spazju Kreattiv.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Magical Illuminated Trail

The Magical Illuminated Trail is on the Verdala Palace, Buskett, until January 4, with proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Palace gardens will see many new lantern structures and visitors may meet an enchanting wizard with a magical book of spells, wander through the mystical Avatar Garden and lose oneself in the dazzling Rainbow Forest. One will come across Minions and various wonderful creatures along the trail.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

One of the structures illuminating the Verdala Palace gardens. Photo: Illuminated Trail Malta

Christmas in the Park

The Salini National Park is once again hosting a Christmas village featuring a live Nativity scene, a market with sustainable crafts, live performances and an illuminated pathway.

The event runs until December 22. Opening hours: Weekdays from 4.30 to 8.30pm and public holidays and weekends from 10am to 8.30pm. Entrance is free.

Children attending an activity at Christmas in the Park. Photo: Facebook/Sostenibilità

Fairyland Malta

Triton Square in Valletta is again transforming into Santa’s City until January 5.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, Penguin’s Ice Skating, Santa’s Grotto, Santa’s Magical Carousel, a Christmas market and a food court. Children may also enjoy a fun and educational interactive laboratory on the Granaries in Floriana, titled Chaos Lab.

For all the details, visit fairylandmalta.com.

Children enjoying the carousel at Fairyland Malta. Photo: Fairyland Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com