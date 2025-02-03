MUSIC

Malta Eurovision Song Contest

The much-awaited local song contest returns this week under the theme ‘Together4Music’.

Twelve songs will be competing in each of the two semi-finals being held on February 4 and 6, with the final taking place on February 8.

This year, the participants will once again sing in front of a live audience at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

The winner will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest being held in Basel, Switzerland, in May.

Tickets for the live shows from showshappening.com.

Music From Around the Globe

Emerging soprano Mariah Costa, accompanied by pianist Galina Antariuk, will perform in a lunchtime concert at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on February 4 at 12.30pm.

The programme features works by Foster, Rimsky-Korsakov, Ovalle, Tchaikovsky, Chapí, Brodszky, Tariverdiev, Richard Strauss, Schumann and Puccini.

The recital concludes with a local touch, featuring Waħdi by Joseph Vella, alongside Muzica by Grigoriu.

Reservations at €10 per person either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

The concert forms part of a series of lunchtime recitals held by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Trans Europe Express Concert

The French Embassy in Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa are welcoming the Ensemble des Equilibres for a string trio concert at the Malta Society of Arts on February 4 at 8pm, as part of the trio’s European tour Trans Europe Express.

The trio comprises French musicians Agnès Pyka, Eric Villeminey and Jean Sautereau.

The programme includes works by contemporary composer Florentine Mulsant, alongside pieces by renowned Hungarian and French composers Ernő Dohnányi and Jean Cras.

Entrance is free but one has to reserve their spot on https://cutt.ly/Concert.

The Ensemble des Equilibres. Photo: Lyodoh Kaneko

La Belle Époque: Romantic French arias

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is celebrating iconic Romantic music from late 19th-century France with a concert at the Oratory of the Onorati, Valletta, on February 6 at 7.30pm.

Upcoming soprano Valentina Bezzina and mezzo-soprano Nicole Vassallo will perform works by Fauré, Bizet, Massenet, Offenbach, Debussy, and more, accompanied by pianist Sofia Narmania.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Pawlu ta’ Malta

The Charles Camilleri-Oliver Friggieri oratorio Pawlu ta’ Malta will be performed at St Paul’s collegiate church, Rabat, on February 7 at 7.45pm, as part of the annual Agape Festival.

The event, being held under the patronage of Archbishop Charles Scicluna, commemorates the Jubilee of Hope, the 40th anniversary of the first performance of the oratorio, the 15th death anniversary of Camilleri and the fifth death anniversary of Friggieri.

It will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the Jubilate Deo Choir, soloists Charlene Portelli (soprano), Brian Cefai (tenor) and Louis Andrew Cassar (baritone), and narrator gr Michael Bugeja, under the direction of Christopher Muscat. under the direction of Christopher Muscat. Entrance is free.

The Agape Festival is a festival of Christian art and Maltese culture held annually in the months of January and February with the aim to promote the Pauline cult in Malta.

The event, which runs until February 15, also includes an exhibition of artworks by John Scerri at the Wignacourt Museum and the publication of the book Rabat Sacrum, besides various activities held on the feast day of St Paul Shipwrecked, on February 10.

The event's poster featuring the late Oliver Friggieri.

Organ and trumpet concert

German organist Jens Goldhardt is holding a one-off concert at the basilica and collegiate parish of the Visitation of Our Lady in Għarb on February 7 at 7pm.

The programme includes works by Bach, Böhm, Witt and Pachelbel. Goldhardt studied church music in Eisenach and Halle. As a student, he won first prize at the Max Reger Days International Organ Competition. He has been a church music director since 2006 and has completed successful choral and orchestral projects, including for CDs and German television.

Maltese solo trumpeter Jason Camilleri (AFM) will perform as a special guest.

Admission to the one-hour concert is free.

German organist Jens Goldhardt

THEATRE

Dear Evan Hansen

FM Theatre Productions and the Manoel Theatre are bringing six-time Tony award-winning musical to the stage from February 7 to 16.

The musical, with a book by Steven Levenson and score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, revolves around a teenage boy, Evan Hansen, who suffers from social anxiety. As assigned by his therapist, he writes letters to himself to build his confidence.

One day, a letter of his ends up in the hands of classmate Connor Murphy, who soon after takes his own life. When Connor’s parents contact Evan to give him the letter they believe was ‘addressed’ to him, Evan finds himself caught in a whirlwind of events, leaving him at the centre of an ever-growing lie that spirals out of control after going viral on social media.

The role of Evan will be played alternately by Kyle Mangani and Luigi Buhagiar, with Kristen Abela and Charlotte Formosa sharing the role of Zoe Murphy. Completing the cast are Dorothy Bezzina, Nadine Farrugia, Raphael Pace, Thomas Camilleri, Jamie Cardona and Carla Fenech.

Dear Evan Hansen, suitable for an audience over 16, is directed by Denise Mulholland, with Kris Spiteri as the show’s musical director, set design by Matthew Cassar and videography by Dylan Odo.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

Ilsna

A participatory performance project asking what it means to be love, to be loved and to be a lover, is taking place at RożaKwir in Balzan from February 6 to 9.

Ilsna (tongues) features original songs in Maltese, interspersed with writings on love, followed by an open discussion inviting audience participation.

Among others, it will also ask: how can we exist as lovers outside the constraints of dominant religious and cultural narratives?The two-hour, intimate performance is written, composed and sung by Ruth Borg, merged with the musical and vocal accompaniment of Jethro Cooke (UK) and under the artistic guidance of Fleur van den Berg (Netherlands).

Tickets from ruthborg.com. RożaKwir is located at 38, Main Street, Balzan.

Ilsna is supported by Arts Council Malta, BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, Culture Moves Europe, Farsons Foundation, Goethe Institute and RożaKwir.

The event's poster

The Lion & The Mouse

TOI TOI presents the Lion & Mouse (and other fables), for children aged between four and seven on February 8 and 9 at 4.30 and 6pm.

Inspired by Aesop’s popular fable, the show aims to teach children a lesson or two with the help of slightly annoying puppets.

The participatory show promises to be fun, with a lot of heart, making for an exciting live theatrical experience.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Id-dnub tal-magħżulin

A contemporary retelling of an Old Testament tale is being staged for a second weekend at the Valletta Campus Theatre between February 7 and 9.

The Unifaun Theatre production, written by Adrian Buckle and Trevor Zahra, reimagines the biblical story of Jonathan, the son of a king, and David, a shepherd boy best known for his victory over the giant Goliath.

Jonathan (played by Miguel Formosa) and David (Benjamin Abela) were close friends: Jonathan protected David from his father, King Saul (Peter Galea) who, having welcomed David into his court, later considered him a threat to the throne, and plotted to kill him, driving him into hiding. After Saul’s death, David was anointed the new king by the Judean elders.

The show, suitable for an audience over 16, is directed by Tyrone Grima, with set design by Romualdo Moretti and costumes by Michela Manduca.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt.

Read more about the show here.

Mandy Muscat, Peter Galea and Sean Borg in Id-dnub tal-magħżulin. Photo: Jacob Sammut

MISCELLANEOUS

Dance World Cup – Malta Qualifier

The Malta qualifier for the Dance World Cup is being held at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, on February 9 from 9am onwards.

The event offers dancers the chance to qualify for the 2025 finals in Spain and secure scholarships from top overseas dance institutions. The Dance World Cup sees over 120,000 children aged from four to 25 from all over the world competing for the DWC World Finals. It features ballet, modern, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, tap, song and dance, and hip hop.

The local event includes an optional jazz workshop with judge Chris Penfold at 4.45pm. Penfold has performed both in theatre (42nd Street, West Side Story) and film/TV (Scrooge, Avengers), besides being a teacher and choreo­grapher.

Tickets from showshappening.com.