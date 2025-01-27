THEATRE

A contemporary retelling of an Old Testament tale is being staged at the Valletta Campus Theatre on January 31 and February 1-2, 7-9.

The Unifaun Theatre production, written by Adrian Buckle and Trevor Zahra, reimagines the biblical story of Jonathan, the son of a king, and David, a shepherd boy best known for his victory over the giant Goliath.

Jonathan (played by Miguel Formosa) and David (Benjamin Abela) were close friends: Jonathan protected David from his father, King Saul (Peter Galea) who, having welcomed David into his court, later considered him a threat to the throne, and plotted to kill him, driving him into hiding. After Saul’s death, David was anointed the new king by the Judean elders.

The show, suitable for an audience over 16, is directed by Tyrone Grima, with set design by Romualdo Moretti and costumes by Michela Manduca.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt.

The Lion & The Mouse

TOI TOI presents the Lion & Mouse (and other fables), for children aged between four and seven on February 1 and 2 at 4.30 and 6pm.

Inspired by Aesop’s popular fable, the show aims to teach children a lesson or two with the help of slightly annoying puppets.

The participatory show promises to be fun, with a lot of heart, making for an exciting live theatrical experience.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Two nights of stand-up comedy by Victor Patrascan

Victor Pãtrãşcan. Photo: Facebook

The Malta Society of Arts is hosting two nights of stand-up comedy in English by Victor Pãtrãşcan.

The first show, Falling in Love, on January 28, is about failures in relationships and love, while the second event, titled Stand Up Comedy in Broken English, on January 29, will see Pãtrãşcan telling jokes while asking thought-provoking questions on today’s most controversial topics, like race, religion, gender and politics.

Pãtrãşcan is an eccentric stand-up comedian and outrageous social commentator from Romania. He honed his craft for joke writing in the London comedy circuit and has performed all over Europe and beyond.

Tickets can be brought from https://fienta.com or at the door. Students enjoy a discounted price.

MUSIC

Salotto Musicale

Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, aims to recreate the atmosphere of a 19th-century salotto or salon during a concert at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Tuesday, January 28, at 12.30pm.

Sopranos Marouska Attard and Bianca Simone, accompanied by pianist Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro, will perform a programme of works by Rossini, Donizetti, Bellini and Viardot.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue or by e-mailing baroccobookings@gmail.com/baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling on 7968 0952.

From left: Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro, Bianca Simone and Marouska Attard.

L’Alpino

An old poster advertising the opera.

Carlo Diacono’s only opera L’Alpino is being brought to life in concert after almost 80 years since its last production at the Manoel Theatre, in Valletta, on January 31, at 7.30pm.

The dramatic opera follows an Italian mountain soldier’s heroic journey through perilous mountains, facing battles and loss, highlighting the Alpini troups’ courage and resilience.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Michael Laus, will perform this work accompanied by sopranos Miriam Cauchi and Nicola Said, tenor Alan Sciberras, bass Louis Andrew Cassar, bass Noel Galea and the Goldberg Ensemble Choir.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Piano Quartet

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra continues its Chamber Concert Series with a piano quartet at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on February 2 at 11am.

The quartet, comprising musicians Maria Blanco (piano), Stefan Calleja (violin), Ester Garcia Salas (viola) and Desirée Calleja (cello, will perform Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478 and Brahms’s Piano Quartet No.1 in G minor, Op.25.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

3Ts – A Teatime Concert

Schola Cantorum Jubilate, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is presenting an afternoon concert at Ta’ Frenċ courtyard in Gozo on February 2 at 3.30pm.

The choir’s soloists Marouska Attard, Hannah Tong, Bianca Simone, James Agius and pianist Amy Borg will perform.

Also present will be popular presenter Clare Agius who will recite poems of Alda Merini, aiming to offer a fresh perspective on life.

The event also includes an art exhibition, the proceeds of which will go to the Malta Trust Foundation.

For reservations, log on to https://scjchoir.com.

A view of last year's event. Photo: Facebook/SCJ

The Don Bosco Grand Concert 2025

The Gozo Youth Band, under the direction of Joseph Grech, will perform in the annual concert at the Don Bosco Theatre in Victoria on February 2 at 7pm.

The concert will feature guest singers Krista Mercieca and Fabian Galea.

Entrance is free.

MISCELLANEOUS

TedX Valletta 2025

TedX Valletta returns on February 1 at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta.

This year’s theme, Momentum, reflects the vibrant energy shaping Malta’s future and will see local and international speakers diving into topics like history, wine, tech, social change and new media.

The event will be held between 5 and 9pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Il-Vjaġġ

The Malta Dementia Society is screening a short film by Anthony Ellul on dementia called Il-Vjaġġ at Chaplain’s Hall, Villa Bighi, Kalkara, on January 31 at 6.30pm.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion and a reception.

Places are limited. Reservations can be made on info@maltadementiasociety.org.mt or by calling/SMS on 99451625. One should be seated by 6.15pm.

Wiċċ il-Karnival: Uċuħ u Maskri tal-Karnival

Festivals Malta is organising an exhibition as part of the Malta Carnival 2025 programme at Spazju Kreattiv from January 30 to March 16.

On display will be a variety of masks and busts, celebrating the craftsmanship of Maltese artisans, while exploring the intriguing question: ‘If Malta had a traditional mask, what would it look like?’.

Entrance is free.