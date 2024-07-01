THEATRE

The Great Dictator

Nikolai Azzopardi Productions is staging an adaptation of Charlie Chaplin’s iconic film The Great Dictator at the Valletta Campus Theatre from July 5 to 14.

Adapted and directed by Malcolm Galea, the plot follows a young barber who loses his memory after fighting in a terrible war. When he is allowed to go back to his regular work, he learns that the country for which he risked his life has since changed and that it now persecutes his people. This is largely thanks to a warmongering dictator with a chip on his shoulder.

With the help of old allies and new friends, the barber resists his oppressors until a stroke of luck enables him to share his values with the world.

Jamie Cardona plays both the Jewish barber and Adenoid Hynkel, the vicious dictator. Other cast members are Hannah Spiteri, Peter Galea, Jeremy Grech, Joe Depasquale and Nicola Abela Garrett.

The performance features music by Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Lejla Teatru

Theatre Lab Malta is holding five short plays in Maltese at the MCAST Hall in Paola on July 5 and 6 at 7.30pm.

The plays, performed by adult students of the theatre company, include the farce Dejjem l-Istess Erbgħa, drama Ma ninsieha qatt, the comic parody Moħħok (Mhux) Hemm!, another comedy titled Daqshekk Zalzett, and drama Rajt Malta (Terġa’) Tinbidel.

For tickets, e-mail theatrelabmaltaproductions@gmail.com.

The Tempest: Shakespeare by the Pool

WhatsTheirNames Theatre is presenting an adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy The Tempest in an original setting: the pool at the Corinthia Palace, Attard.

In the play set in a mysterious Mediterranean island, a devastating storm sets the stage for revenge, love and redemption. The powerful sorcerer Prospero, his daughter, and a cast of shipwrecked nobles must navigate a world of spells and spirits where nothing is as it seems.

Directed by Philip Leone-Ganado, the production, being staged between June 25 and July 2, stars a soggy Joseph Zammit as Prospero alongside Becky Camilleri, Tina Rizzo, Gianni Selvaggi, Nathan Brimmer and Joe Azzopardi.

This production is suitable for audiences of all ages. Parental guidance is advised due to instances of mild sexual humour and comic violence.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

MUSIC

Merchant Taylors’ School Girls Choir

The JP2 Cultural Foundation will be holding three concerts by the Merchant Taylor Girls School Choir, who will be visiting Malta and Gozo between tomorrow, July 1 and 3.

The choir, which embraces music from a wide range of genres, periods and traditions, will be performing tomorrow, July 1 at St Anthony of Padua church, Għajnsielem, at the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, on July 2 and at Our Lady of Mount Carmel basilica, Valletta.

The concerts will start at 7.15pm and entrance is free.

Echoes of Poland

A violin and piano concert featuring a collaboration between two Polish performers – pianist Julia Miller and violinist Justyna Zanko – is taking place at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on July 4 at 7.30pm.

Miller, based in Malta, is a renowned pianist and chamber musician, while Zanko, residing in Poland, is a celebrated violin virtuoso and the board president of the Virtuoso Music Foundation (Fundacja Muzyczna Virtuoso), which organises the VirtuClassic Competition and Festival.

Together, they aim to showcase the beauty and richness of Polish compositions for violin and piano, including works by Szymanowski, Wieniawski, Paderewski and Chopin.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Joanne Camilleri and Gabi Sultana Piano Duo

Joanne Camilleri and Gabi Sultana return to Palazzo De La Salle on July 5 to present a piano duo programme.

They will explore different musical styles, from Ligeti’s early avant-garde experimentation to Ravel’s lush impressionism and Skoryk’s fusion of folk and contemporary elements.

For tickets, e-mail joanneandgabi@gmail.com.

Joanne Camilleri (left) and Gabi Sultana

Symphonic Rhythms

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Michael Laus, is presenting a chamber orchestra programme celebrating classical era aesthetics at Robert Samut Hall, in Floriana, on July 6 at 7.30pm.

It will feature Britten’s Sinfonietta Op. 1, Stravinsky’s Danses Concertantes and Haydn’s Symphony No. 89.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MPO Chamber Series 10

The MPO’s principal piccolo, Fiorella Camilleri, is taking the audience on a global musical journey in the final concert of The Chamber Series at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on July 7 at 11am.

Rooted in folk music and dance, the programme explores Latin and European cultures: from Falla’s Spanish songs to Bartok’s Romanian Dances, and the vibrant works of Lovreglio and Martin, to Piazzolla’s virtuosic Histoire du Tango.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Grand Anniversary Concert

The Malta Police Force is celebrating the 210th anniversary since its foundation with a concert at the Manoel Theatre, in Valletta, on July 7 at 8.30pm.

The Malta Police Force Band will be accompanied by KorMalta and world-acclaimed tenor Gabriel Arce, soprano Claire Caruana and pop singer Neville Refalo.

The event is being held under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Photo: Malta Police Force

ARTS

Victoria International Arts Festival

The festival continues with the Debutants’ Concert on July 1 and the Ensemble Euroitmos (viola, clarinet and piano) on July 2.

A piano duet, made up of Christine Zerafa and Tricia Dawn Williams, will perform at the same venue on July 3, while the Cordia Quartet will perform at St Francis church on July 4.

The Aula Mgr G. Farrugia will then host a violin and piano duet, featuring Justyna Zanko (violin) and Julia Miller (piano) on July 5.

A saxophone quartet, made up of Philip Attard, Joseph Vella, Samuel Mallia and Godfrey Mifsud, will play at the Don Bosco Oratory on July 6..

The festival is on until July 15. Concerts are free of charge and start at 8pm. Visit viaf.org.mt for more information.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Fashion Week and Fashion Awards

The 26th edition of the Malta Fashion Week is taking place from tomorrow, July 1 to 4, with the Fashion Awards taking place on July 6.

Among the designers presenting their latest collections are local designers Captain’s Cut, Bajja, Parascandolo, Yana’s Jewellery, Blakkript, Ivory & Co and Charles & Ron, together with Rami Salamoun (Lebanon) and Bosko (Serbia). The MCAST fashion graduates will also present their creations.

The fashion week is taking place at the Biskuttin Gardens in Valletta. Visit www.fashionweek.com.mt for more information.

Photo: Facebook

Spinola Cider and Craft Beer Festival

Massive Promotions are holding the first Cider and Craft Beer Festival in Spinola Bay, St Julian’s, on July 3 and 4 from 7pm onwards.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Il-Fiera l-Kbira

The annual trade fair at Montekristo Estates is taking place until July 7.

A diverse array of products and services. From innovative gadgets to handcrafted treasures and mouthwatering delicacies, will be for sale.There will also be performances by The Residents, Firelight, Luke Xuereb and Band and DJ Mykill among others.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Malta Trade Fair

The 65th edition of the Malta Trade Fair is being held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali until July 7.

There will be over 100 exhibitors, besides a full entertainment programme, featuring Klinsmann Coleiro, Lisa Gauci, Marisa d’Amato, Fabrizio and Claudia Faniello, Tikka Banda and Christian Arding.

For more information, visit the MFCC Facebook page.

VISUAL ARTS

Revixit

Jo Dounis delves into the realm of 3D in her latest exhibition at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

Dounis, known for her signature styles − those of fluid art and of textured art − which featured in her last three solo exhibitions, is here presenting an array of sculptural works executed from wood, which she rescued from various locations and in some cases, even countries.

The exhibtiion revolves around the concept of giving new life to what was abandoned or destined to be destroyed until they were brought back to life thanks to the artist's intervention.

Each sculpture has a story to tell – where it came from and how it was rescued, or even what Dounis saw as she lovingly set about reviving it.

Revixit, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until July 7.

An artwork by Jo Dounis

Organic Formations

Ruben Formosa, an interior designer by profession, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

The exhibition revolves around the exploration of the imperfections inherent in nature. Formosa draws inspiration from this internal complexity and the absence of straight lines in nature. He delves into the pursuit of perfection within the captivating imperfections found in the natural world, expanding minute patterns to significant scales and reproducing them in his works.

The exhibition showcases an evolution of styles, starting from grid cages and frameworks or concealed natural carcasses which might be found beneath outer layers, gradually transforming into more grander pieces that sometimes appear to engulf and assimilate other elements, forming almost superstructures.

Using a series of experimental glazes, Formosa imbues these ceramic structures with mood and soul, delivering a silent yet resonant call to reconnect with nature.

Organic Formations, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until July 7.

A sculpture by Ruben Formosa

Caged Spaces − A Photographer’s Gaze of Malta at the Turn of the Millennium

An exhibition of black and white photographs by Patrick J. Fenech examining the relevance of documentary photography in today’s hyper-paced world is on at MUŻA in Valletta.

The photographs in Caged Spaces − A Photographer’s Gaze of Malta at the Turn of the Millennium were selected from an archive of mainly 35mm negatives, taken from the late 1970s into the 1980s and the early 1990s. Fenech covered most of the island’s north to south areas, as well as Gozo.

Caged Spaces, curated by Caroline Tonna, runs until July 14. It is accompanied by a 144-page publication. For more information, click here.

Man and Bird by Patrick J. Fenech

Summer Lovin’

A group exhibition curated to evoke warmth, joy and nostalgia synonymous with the summer season is on at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema.

Summer Lovin’ brings together a selection of photography, paintings and digital art from upcoming and established artists. From sun-drenched landscapes to intimate portraits, each piece offers a unique perspective on the essence of the season.

The participating artists are: Rupert Cefai, Elena Degenhardt, Jessica Demers, Stefania Farrugia, Susannah Farrugia, Flixkun, Charlene Galea, James Charles Hester, Stephen Micallef, Mariam Mifsud De Giorgio, Lina Rincon, Jacob Sammut, Thomas Scerri, Sarah Scicluna, Naomi Smith, Mantas Stockus, and Olaug Vethal.

Summer Lovin’ is on display at Christine X Art Gallery, located at Tigné Street c/w Hughes Hallet Street in Sliema, until July 15 (and online until end of August).

Admission is free and opening hours are Monday to Friday 10am-1pm and 4-7pm, and Saturday from 10am-1pm. For more information, visit christinexart.com or contact the gallery via e-mail at info@christinexart.com.

Il-kmamar by Thomas Scerri