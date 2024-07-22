MUSIC

Għaxaq Music Festival

The music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a jam-packed programme featuring a star-studded line-up, including Grammy Award winner Julian Marley, international superstar Ronan Keating, the world’s premier Pink Floyd show Brit Floyd with special guest Harry Waters, the tribute act Bootleg Beatles, and Malta’s popular band Tribali.

The festival will kick off with a raggae night featuring the son of Bob Marley, Julian, and The Uprising on July 24, who are performing in Malta as part of their Colours of Royal Tour. The event will also feature DJ Mykill, who will warm up the show, Fakawi, who will be the supporting act, and DJ JJOY, who will close off the evening.

The second festival headliner is Ronan Keating, former member of the 1990s boyband Boyzone, who will take to the stage on July 27. DJ Pierre Cordina will warm up the show, followed by a live performance by Shaun Farrugia. DJ Sue will bring the night to an end.

The festival will continue with the Pink Floyd tribute show Brit Floyd, with special guest Harry Waters, son of Roger Waters, on July 31; the Bootleg Beatles on August 7 and a concert by Tribali on August 8.

More information about these concerts will be available on this guide in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the July 24 concert are available here and for the 27th here. Donations in the standing general area will go towards the Embrace Diversity Organisation.

D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta is organising two concerts: the first one by the AFM Band, under the baton of Captain Jonathan Borg on July 26, and the other by the Police Forces Band, led by Mro Anthony Cassar, on July 27. The weekend will also include re-enactments by various groups.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

MCO Cartoni Animati

The Malta Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Brown, will perform popular cartoon theme songs from the 1980s and 1990s at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta, on July 26 at 8.30pm.

These include the theme songs of I Puffi, Kiss Me Licia, Il Grande Mazinga and Tiger Man, among others.

The event will also include the participation of Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s children’s choir and singers Ritienne Azzopardi, Gloriana Arpa Belli and Roger Tirazona.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Xlokk Rocks

Festivals Malta and Rock ’n’ Malta are organising an evening of music at the Marsaxlokk Aquatic Sports Club on July 26 from 7.30pm onwards.

Mikaela, Memory Lane, Cheryl Balzan and DJ Sheron will perform.

Entrance is free.

Breeze – Qbajjar Music Festival

Eurodance hitmaker Alexia

The historic Qolla il-Bajda Battery in Xwejni Bay will act as a backdrop to this novel music festival on July 27 at 8.30pm.

The festival will be headlined by international singer Alexia, well known for her Eurodance hits such as Think About the Way, It’s a Rainy Day, Summer is Crazy and Happy.

Local artists D Capitals Big Band, Ozzy Lino, Micimago, Double G’s and Mykill will also perform.

The event includes a synchronised fireworks show and entrance is free. Look up the event's Facebook page for more info.

THEATRE

The Merchant of Venice

MADC is staging of one of Shakespeare’s highly acclaimed comedies at San Anton Gardens in Attard until July 28 at 8.30pm.

The famous tale sees the eponymous merchant, Antonio, take a loan from an infamous moneylender named Shylock, so that his friend Bassanio may woo the beautiful and wealthy Portia. Shylock agrees on one condition – that Antonio either settles the debt by a certain date, or gives him a pound of his flesh.

The production, directed by and starring MADC artistic director Stephen Oliver, also features Edward Caruana Galizia, Julia Camilleri, Gianluca Mifsud and a large ensemble cast.

The play is suitable for audiences aged 10 and above. Read more about the show here.

Tickets from www.madc.com.mt.

A promotional photo by Justin Mamo taken at the Inquisitor’s Palace, Heritage Malta

FILM

Kinemastik International Short Film Festival 2024

The event's poster

The film festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary edition at the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden between July 26 and 28.

A selection of short films from across the world will be shown on both days, followed by music performances.

On July 26, there will be a performance by Capitol K and a DJ set by Francesca Mangion. On July 27, Italians Do It Better label founder and producer Johnny Jewel will perform a live audiovisual performance in front of the main screen, journeying through his past works and film and TV scores, which have included contributions to director David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. This will be followed by DJ sets from Italians Do It Better label president and flagship artist Desire, resident party starter Dean Wengrow and Egyptian DJ Hassan Abou Alam.

The festival includes the children’s event Little Rock People on July 28. Besides short film screenings, there will be various activities for all the family, including a quiz, rock painting and a tug-of-war.

Tickets from showshappening.com. For more information, visit Kinemastik’s Facebook page and kinemastik.org.

DANCE

Dance Festival Malta

The third edition of Dance Festival Malta is being held between July 25 and 28 at various venues in Valletta.

Produced by Festivals Malta and the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, the programme includes over 20 workshops and masterclasses, over 20 performances and 80 local and international artists.

Among the participants are ŻfinMalta, Dance Beyond Borders, Moveo Dance Company (all from Malta), Sharon Fridman Company (Israel), Qabalum (Spain), Eliana Stragapede and Borna Babić (Brussels), Zagreb Dance Company (Croatia), Mehdi Dahkan (Morocco) and Seifeddine Manai (France).

For more information, visit festivals.mt/dfm or the festival’s Facebook page.

Dance activist duet Dance Beyond Borders, led by Julienne Schembri and Deborah Falzon. Photo: Dance Beyond Borders

MISCELLANEOUS

Farsons Beer Festival

The 42nd edition of the Farsons Beer Festival is back between July 25 and August 3 at the Ta’ Qali National Park.

The event will feature over 30 award-winning locally brewed or imported beers, and the best of local music and entertainment.

Among this year’s performers are Aidan, Klinsmann, Shaun Farrugia, Sterjotipi, Tribali, Ira Losco, The Crowns, Rug, DJ Ruby, Miss Roberta, The Travellers and an Iron Maiden tribute act.

There will also be an artisan market and a food court.

Admission is free, with no entry tickets required. For all the details, visit the festival’s Facebook page and website, farsonsbeerfestival.com.

Ira Losco performing at last year's festival. Photo: Allen Venables

Festa Melħ

BirdLife Malta is organising Malta’s first ever Festa Melħ (Salt fest) with an open weekend at the new Salt Museum at Salina Nature Reserve on July 27 and 28.

Highlights include family-friendly activities, a crafts corner for children, craft stands, a workshop on crafting with bones, stones and shells and a pot painting session.Some activities have to be booked beforehand.

Visit the event’s Facebook page and BirdLife Malta's website for more info, or e-mail naturereserves@ birdlifemalta.org.

Salt pans at the Salina Nature Park. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Malta Artisan Markets

Malta Artisan Markets is once again celebrating creativity, craftmanship and the community at its summer edition on July 27. The event will be held at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, from 5 to 10pm.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Visitors at a previous edition of the Malta Artisan Markets at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar. Photo: Malta Artisan Markets

VISUAL ARTS

Trialogue

A collective exhibition by Vanni Pulé, Gerald John Micallef and Godwin Muscat Azzopardi, is on at Gemelli Art Framing in Ta’ Qali.

Micallef’s work is an expression of all that goes on in his life. Some works evoke an amplified scream of a particular experience or encounter; others are the true expression of cherished moments, however painful, that help the artist to gain higher levels of maturity.

Pulé has created a collection of original works in various unlikely tints, reflecting phases in his creative thinking. In this exhibition, he constructs and deconstructs local views with a spectrum of translucent stripes in imaginative hues.

While some of his works are based on Maltese landscapes, Muscat Azzopardi is more inspired by the atmosphere of the place or subject than by its physical or local colour. He believes in the power of art to foster a positive narrative, countering the prevailing negative outlook and attitude with moments of beauty and comfort.

Trialogue runs until July 27. Visit the gallery's Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

Dedicated to our Outstanding Malta Sunsets by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

Through the Eyes of a Collector

The exhibition Through the Eyes of a Collector offers a rare glimpse into the private collection of an avid art enthusiast, showcasing a diverse array of artworks that span various periods, styles, and media.

This unique display is a testament to the collector’s keen eye for beauty, historical significance, and artistic innovation.

It is curated by Charlene Vella and is open at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta, throughout July. Read more about the exhibition here.

Pjazza Regina Valeltta by Francis Xavier Vassallo