ARTS

Malta International Arts Festival

The 2024 edition of the Malta International Arts Festival, organised by Festival Malta, kicks off on June 14 with a contemporary dance and music performance, Voices at the End, by Malta’s national dance company, ŻfinMalta, at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on June 14 at 8pm. It will feature a new choreography by Paolo Mangiola based on the music of John Psathas.

It will be followed by Twisting Landscapes, which was created as a video-dance project for Malta International Arts Festival in 2021 to Makiko Kinoshita’s chamber work of the same name.

The event will feature local musicians Nadine Galea , Tricia Dawn Williams, and Godfrey Misfud, with musical performances from works by Scott McAllister, Makiko Kinsohita and Karl Fiorini.

The following day, KorMalta will present the concert Voices of Valour at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta on June 15 at 7.30 and 9pm. Malta’s national choir will present a selection of 16th-century choral works in different courtyards, halls and staircases for a unique site-specific experience.

On June 16, a theatrical performance about fantastical creatures found in local tales and legends is taking place at the Inquisitor’s Place in Vittoriosa at 8.30pm. Il-Karattri tal-Fantasija Maltin will be in Maltese.

The festival runs until June 23. For more information, visit festivals.mt/miaf.

A character featuring in the event Il-Karattri tal-Fantasija Maltin. Photo: Facebook/Malta International Arts Festival

Victoria International Arts Festival

The Victoria International Arts Festival, held this year in honour of Mro Joseph Vella, will kick off with a concert at St George’s basilica in Victoria on June 14 at 8pm.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Philip Walsh, will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto op. 64 (soloist: Andrea Gajic), as well as Brahms’s Symphony no. 3 op. 90. The concert will open with Joseph Vella’s Overture, Rebbieħa op. 45.

The festival continues the following day with a recital by a piano trio (piano, violoncello and clarinet) from Slovenia at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia on June 15 at 8pm.

The festival is on until July 15. Concerts are free of charge. Visit viaf.org.mt for more information.

THEATRE

Sisyphean Quick Fix

A new play written by Bettina Paris and directed by Nicky Allpress is being staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab between June 13 and 16.

The heartfelt comedy drama, starring Tina Rizzo and Paris, is about family, migration and the complex realities of addiction.Every performance will be followed by a short Q&A with a representative from Sedqa and Paris, in the hopes of raising more awareness on the issues the play addresses and the resources available locally for families affected by addiction.

Tickets from tnd.com.mt. All ticket sales will contribute to the show’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in August.

A Better Life

A community-based production, written by Luke Chappell and directed by Tyrone Grima, is being staged at the Jesuits’ oratory in Valletta from June 14 to 16.

A Better Life is based on a drug-addiction story and is inspired by themes of spirituality and youth.The plot follows a teenager, Theo, who is suffering from a drug addiction while simultaneously battling with the tragic news of a death in the family. Will he manage to find the light and pull back from this life to find a better one?

The show is certified 16+. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Maltease

The seventh edition of the variety and burlesque project is back at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on June 15 at 8pm.

The performance revolves around acts, loosely tied in by a story which will take the audience on a journey through space and time, bringing back Malta’s cabaret heyday.

Performers include Undine LaVerve (Malta), BettyQ (Poland), Pepper Sparkles (Finland), Violetta Poison (Mexico/Germany), Aran Mars (Czech Republic) and Lilly Mortis (Germany).

The show is certified 18+. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Maltease revolves around acts, loosely tied in by a story. Photo: Kevin Cassar

MUSIC

/kry – Music Series

An instrumental trio, formed in 2019 by Alexander Yannilos (drums), Mona Matbou Riahi (clarinet/fx) and Philipp Kienberger (bass/fx) in Vienna, is performing at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on June 12 at 7pm.

The band’s eccentric blend of contemporary grooves, avant-garde jazz and electronica leaves it completely untethered from any single genre and defying categorisation.

The first album was recorded by drummer Yannilos in 2021 at ORF Radio Funkhaus, who also mixed, mastered and published the record on his label Freifeld. In 2022, they were selected for NASOM, the New Austrian Sound of Music 2023/24 edition.

Tickets from kreattivita.org. The event is supported by the Austrian Embassy in Malta.

Inżul ix-Xemx

Fanal Ensemble, a young ensemble directed by Jean Pierre Cassar, will present another string concert, this time at Palazzo Abela in Tarxien, on June 15 at 8pm.

They will perform melodies by Purcell, Boccherini, Schubert, Puccini, and Pirotta.

The recital forms part of the Palimpsesti series which is supported by APS Bank.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MCO Big Band Swing

The Malta Concert Orchestra’s first concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal this summer will pay tribute to two late veterans of jazz and swing.

MCO Big Band Swings on June 14 will celebrate the memory of singer Joe Cutajar and saxophonist Sammy Murgo, who had both performed as soloists with the MCO on the Pjazza Teatru Rjal stage.

The concert starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The late singer Joe Cutajar (left) and saxophonist Sammy Murgo.

Big Band Adventures

The Mnarja Philharmonic Society of Nadur is presenting its annual concert in St Peter and St Paul Square, on June 15 at 9pm.

The band will be directed by Joseph Grech and will be accompanied by guest singers. The event also includes synchronised fireworks. Entrance is free.

Dash Berlin live

Dutch electronic music group Dash Berlin, which has been delighting trance fans from all over the world for more than a decade with hits as Till The Sky Falls Down, Man on the Run and Waiting, will be performing at Uno Malta in Attard on June 15.

Local deejays NEO X, Clay C, Pomroy and Tenishia form the supporting line-up.

Doors open at 9.30pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

The frontman of Dash Berlin. Photo: Facebook/Dash Berlin

MISCELLANEOUS

An Evening of Għana Folk Music

CineClub Malta is dedicating an evening of għana, the traditional Maltese folk music, at the Storeroom in Ta’ Xbiex on June 12 at 7.30pm.

The event highlights include the screening of documentary films O Għana Minn Hawn Għal Fejn? and Bejn Is-Sema U l-Art by Adrian Camilleri. These will be followed by a discussion with the director and a live għana performance featuring Mariele Zammit and Mikiel Cumbo ‘L-Iżgej’.

Films will be screened with English subtitles. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Festival de Cultura Latina

A festival celebrating Latin culture is taking place at the BMX Track, Pembroke, on June 15 and 16. There will be live entertainment by various bands and Latin American cuisine.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Night at the Museum – A Tale of Two Sieges

On June 14, Fort St Elmo will have special extended hours from 7pm to midnight (last admission at 11.30pm), with re-enactors bringing history to life.

Entrance at the door will be at a reduced price of €5 per person, and free of charge for children (up to 11 years old) and for Heritage Malta members (membership card presentation will be requested at the door). Student and senior passports do not apply for this event.

One is also able to acquire skip-the-line tickets, for the same price, online as from two days before the event on https://heritagemalta.mt/. Food and drinks will be available to purchase onsite.

Fort St Elmo. Photo: Heritage Malta

Malta Artisan Markets

The next edition of the Malta Artisan Markets is taking place at the Couvre Porte, Vittoriosa, on June 15 from 5 to 10pm.

There will be a curated selection of handcrafted goods, from unique artworks and jewellery to gourmet treats and organic produce, live music and food stalls.

Entrance is free. For more information, visit the Malta Artisan Markets Facebook page.

Abbatija tad-Dejr Special opening

The Abbatija tad-Dejr, a unique early Christian site in Rabat that is normally closed to the public for conservation reasons, will be open to the public on June 15 from 9am to 4pm.

The historic site boasts at least four hypogea, or underground burial chambers, that lie adjacent to each other. It also features a 13th-century chapel adorned with remnants of frescoes and numerous crosses, providing a fascinating glimpse into the religious and cultural practices of the time.

The last admission is at 3.30pm. Tickets can be reserved at https://heritagemalta.mt/store/e1446/ or at any Heritage Malta museum or site.

Torchlight tour of Msida Bastion Cemetery

Din l-Art Ħelwa is organising a night tour of the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Garden of Rest on June 15 at 9pm.

Warden Paolo will guide a tour around the cemetery, narrating interesting stories regarding duels, suicides, murders and heroism along the way.

One will have the chance to visit the funerary practice display.

Booking is mandatory by e-mailing wardengor@gmail.com quoting tour 'CXL'. A maximum of 20 adults will be accepted (on a first-come, first-served basis).

The place will be candle-lit and it is advisable to take a small torch.

VeganFest Malta

Malta’s first-ever plant-based and eco-sustainable festival is being held at Oak Tree Circle, Ta' Qali National Park, on June 15 and 16.

The festival will present businesses that offer vegan food and a variety of vegan products and services. There will be a food court with plant-based dishes from different world cuisines and drinks; a wellness section with free activities including yoga, meditation, fitness and stretching; a vegan eco market; a children’s area; workshops, talks and presentations; a pet corner and a chillout area with guest musicians.

Opening hours are 11am to 7pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.veganfestmalta.com.

VISUAL ARTS

What’s Bugging You?

Malta-based architect and ceramist Ioulia Chante is presenting a visual narrative of emotions and fears that derive from the exhilarating rhythms of contemporary society at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Balancing between functionalism and surrealism, Chante’s exploration of the human psyche through ceramics aims to give matter to everyday mental struggles, in seemingly functional and familiar settings.

What’s Bugging You? is on at the basement vaults of the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until June 15. For more information, including opening hours, click here.

Clay works by Ioulia Chante

Tmermir/Decay

An exhibition of paintings by Matthew Joseph Casha, winner of the Arts Council Malta's Premju għall-Arti 2023, is currently on at Rudy Bulher Art gallery in Marsascala.

The artist delves into the intricate interplay between form and decay, seeking to unveil the profound beauty inherent in the gradual erosion of structure and the emergence of macro-perspectives. Through his work, he aims to capture the essence of impermanence.

Casha thus invites viewers to contemplate the ever-evolving nature of existence and find solace in the relationship between creation and dissolution.

Tmermir runs until June 16. Opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm and 5 to 8pm

The gallery is located at Quayside Court, 58, Triq Is-Salini, Marsaskala. For more information, call 356 7977 1340, e-mail rudy@rudybuhler.art or visit www.rudybuhler.art.

An artwork by Matthew Joseph Casha

Ilwien it-Triq

In his current exhibition at art..e Gallery, Ray Grillo is showing a series of paintings showing scenes from everyday life which one encounters in the streets and squares around our islands.

The paintings, among other, depict scenes of flea markets, street vendors of various products, buskers, people enjoying themselves on the beach, as well as socio-religious feasts.

He was spurred to do these paintings after he witnessed our streets and public places coming back to life and refil with colour after the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The exhibition, hosted by art.e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria, is open daily from 9.15am to 12.15pm until June 21.

A painting by Ray Grillo

Documents of Inheritance/Poetics of Desire

Sarah Maria Scicluna and Ruth Ancilleri are exploring the profound connection between wild plants and their role as inherited treasures from nature at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The artists delve into the world around them, utilising drawing as a medium to convey their observations, concerns and reflections.

Curated by Carmen Aquilina, the exhibition is on at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until June 20. For more information, including opening hours, click here.

Laurel by Ruth Ancilleri

Mewġa

Rebecca Cassar explores her lifelong fascination with the sea, shore and all things blue and sandy in her third solo exhibition.

The works on display in Mewġa (wave) – consisting of over 20 pieces employing varying media on canvas – are in essence an ode to Cassar’s youth, with many a day spent at sea with her grandfather (a then retired captain of the British Merchant Navy).

Mewġa opens at Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, on June 5 at 7pm. It will be open on weekdays from 8am to 2.30pm and Saturdays from 9am to 12pm. Entrance is free.

Read more about the exhibition here.

L-Alka f’Tas-Sliema by Rebecca Cassar

fabricATE

Gabriel Buttigieg is debuting his first solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, where he presents his own personal interpretation of Graeco-Roman myths which he uses as metaphors for the erotic and spiritual questions that have haunted humanity since time immemorial. These include taboo and transgression, the cruelty and capriciousness of the gods, love, lust, power and destruction.

These fabricated narratives are specifically being portrayed on exquisite fabrics, provided by project partner, camilleriparismode. The often intricate surfaces serving as a backdrop, as well as a springboard for the artist’s complex creations.

Known for his experimentation, and an ever-evolving expressive aesthetic idiom, through fabricATE, Buttigieg utilises a variety of media in this exhibition. He is also debuting a pair of larger-than lifesize sculptural works which have been realised at Funderija Artistika Chetcuti, which is also a partner in this project.

fabricATE, curated by Lisa Gwen, is open till June 23, from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 9pm; and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 9pm.

Read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Detail from Leda and the Swan (after de Saint-Aubin)

Chroma

Patrick Galea is known for his semi-abstract, or abstracted landscapes of Malta. He has interpreted various parts of Malta’s landscape and seascapes with his vivid multi-coloured palette. In his latest exhibition titled Chroma, Galea concentrates on one dominant colour for each of his paintings.

He has also associated the themes of the works with quotations from various texts that include poetry, literature, speeches and mythology, among others.

Chroma, curated by Lawrence Pavia, is on between June 6 and 26, and is being hosted at Bizzilla Art Space, at the head office of MAPFRE MSV Life in Floriana.

Field Terraces by Patrick Galea

Nostalgia

Typical Maltese summer activities and outings under the Mediterranean sun are immortalised by Maltese artist Marco Arcidiacono in a collection of watercolours and mixed media paintings on paper currently being exhibited at The Phoenicia.

Born in 1940, Arcidiacono's long career has been marked by an acute ability to capture the essence of Malta's cultural and natural landscapes. While he is heavily inspired by the art and lessons learned from his father, the late Giuseppe Arcidiacono, he has found his own style and his paintings are loosely executed with flair.

Nostalgia, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout June in the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia Malta.

An artwork by Marco Arcidiacono

Reminiscence

Acrylic paintings feature in an exhibition by Mariam De Giorgio at Marilù's, St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

Reminiscence is a sample of De Giorgio’s fond memories represented in 12 vivid acrylics. Most of the works depict parenthood at some of its most adorable moments against the backdrop of a typical Maltese summer setting.

The exhibition is open at Marilù's in Siġġiewi until June 2024, where a mural by De Giorgio adorns one of its rooms.

Summer Revision by Mariam de Giorgio

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.

An installation forming part of The Curious Beauty exhibition. Photo: Lisa Attard