ARTS

Malta International Arts Festival

The Malta International Arts Festival continues with Harbour Odyssey, a production on the front deck of a 38-metre-long two-masted vessel. The audience will cruise the waters accompanied by a theatrical narrative of historical anecdotes. This event will be held from June 17 to 20.

Meanwhile, a 16th-century underground water cistern beneath the streets of Valletta will see performances by Austrian clarinet virtuoso Simon Reitmaier on June 17 and 18, and by Thomas Bloch playing a glass harmonica on June 19 and 20.

On June 19, the second edition of Young Creatives in Motion will present six new choreographies set to a live recital of piano works and saxophone/piano duets at the Manoel Theatre.

M.A.D. − Music and Dance, a dance residency programme connecting international artists with local talent, will take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre on June 20 and 21. It will feature new choreographies by Vasko Nasonov and Marisha Bonnici set to Piano Trio No. 3 by Johanna Doderer and the 4th movement of Piano Trio No. 2 by Dmitri Shostakovich.

On June 22, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Michael Laus, will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and Cello Concerto No. 1 by Shostakovich, featuring cellist Konstantin Manaev, at the Manoel Theatre.

The festival will come to an end on June 23, with La Desnudez, an award-winning contemporary dance by Daniel Abreu Company (Spain) at the Valletta Campus Theatre and the theatrical show Il-Karattri tal-Fantasija Maltin about fantastical creatures found in local tales and legends at the Inquisitor’s Place in Vittoriosa.

For more information and tickets, visit www.festivals.mt/miaf.

Victoria International Arts Festival

The Victoria International Arts Festival enters its second week with a performance by the Primrose Ensemble at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia on June 17 at 8pm and a mandolin recital by Alon Sariel at St Augustine’s church on June 18 at 8pm.

The following performances will see the Brass Tubes Ensemble, conducted by Mark Gauci, on the rooftop of Il-Ħaġar Museum on June 19, and the Mediterranean Clarinet Quartet at the Don Bosco Oratory on June 20.

The Aula Mgr G. Farrugia will then host soprano Giorgia Teodoro, accompanied by pianist Andrea Bauleo, in a vocal recital on June 21, and the Pianoforte Quartet from the Mozarteum on June 22.

The festival is on until July 15. Concerts are free of charge and start at 8pm. Visit viaf.org.mt for more information.

THEATRE

Id-dar tal-friefet

A new satirical play, written and directed by Victor Iacono, is being staged at the MCAST Hall in Paola on June 21 and 22.

The play touches on current affairs issues related to the political situation and the quality of life in Malta. It will be staged by the students of the first year of the Bachelor in Performing Arts programme at the MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts.

Entrance is free but booking is required here.

The event's poster

MUSIC

The SPMO Music Under the Stars

The St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra, featuring musicians Ramona Zammit (piano), Silvio Zammit (flute) and Noel Beck (clarinet) will present a musical extravaganza at the Grand Harbour Terrace, the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on June 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Celebrating Jacob de Haan

The King’s Own Philharmonic Society is hosting an evening dedicated to the works of Dutch composer and conductor Jacob de Haan at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on June 22 at 8.30pm.

The band will play symphonic masterpieces, conducted by the composer himself. The programme also features the world premiere of a new composition by de Haan to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the King’s Own Band Club.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Composer and conductor Jacob de Haan. Photo: Facebook

Echoes and Shadows

British electronic musician Andy Stott is the headliner for Sustain-Delay’s upcoming gig taking place at Liquid Club on June 22.

Sustain-Delay forms part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme 2024, held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.

The event will also feature sets by local artists Tina and Giaçinté, as well as a set by Ghos††.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

British electronic musician Andy Stott. Photo: Facebook/Andy Stott

Laura Marzadori in Concert

The Manoel Theatre, in collaboration with RPL Malta and Calma Management, is hosting a concert by Laura Marzadori on June 23 at 8pm.

Marzadori, leader violin of the Scala Theatre Orchestra, will perform with Eugenio Silvestri on viola and local musicians Francis Camilleri and Bettino Farrugia on piano.

The programme will feature Mozart’s Trio dei Birilli, J. Brahms’s Trio op. 40 (viola al posto del corno) and Shostakovich’s 5 Pieces for 2 Violins and Piano.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Laura Marzadori

Beethoven’s Hammerklavier: A Piano Recital

Joanne Camilleri will play Beethoven’s Hammerklavier at the Concert Hall of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on June 23 at 6pm.

Considered as the composer’s most technically challenging piano composition, the colossal work bursts with heroism, power, pathos, human frailty and an unbelievable depth of expression.

For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Photo: Facebook/Joanne Camilleri

FILM

Mediterrane Film Festival 2024

The second edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival, themed ‘Unity Through Film’, will be held from June 22 to 30 in a number of venues in Valletta.

There are four programming strands: main competition, featuring films from across the Mediterranean; out of competition, featuring films from the rest of the world; Mare Nostrum (our sea), showcasing narrative and documentary films dedicated to sustainability and the environment; and Future Visions, a selection of immersive virtual reality projects.

Alongside screenings, the festival will include an industry strand with a series of panels and masterclasses from notable industry figures. For more information, read this press release and visit www.mediterrane.com.

The poster of The Count of Monte-Cristo (2024) starring Pierre Niney, which is opening the second edition of the festival.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta International Wine Festival

The wine festival returns to Argotti Gardens in Floriana from June 19 to 23.

There will be over 300 local and international wines, curated from multiple suppliers and live entertainment every night. There will also be a number of masterclasses.

Among the performers are UK tribute band Don’t Stop Queen Now on June 19, Tattika on June 21, Lyndsay and Vinyl Paradise on June 22, and Memphis Mac and The Marmalades on June 23.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Step In with Bon Giovi

A concert is being held in Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq, on June 21, featuring Bon Giovi, a tribute to rock band Bon Jovi, supported by Bernie and Pod and DJ Alex Grech.

Entrance is free, with donations going in aid of Dar Bjorn.

More information on the event’s Facebook page.

Members of Bon Giovi − A Tribute Band. Photo: Facebook

Xagħra Fig Festival

Xagħra will host the 12th edition of the Fig Festival on June 22 from 7pm onwards.

Victory Square will come alive with figs, culinary delights and musical entertainment for all ages. A variety of fig-inspired foods will be available for free to all attendees.

Children will enjoy a dedicated play area, while the traditional bonfire (Ħġejjeġ ta’ San Ġwann) will be lit in the square with special re-enactments.

The event is hosted by the Xagħra local council, with the support of the Ministry for Gozo and Eco Gozo.

Kirkop Music Festival 2024

Onstage Events presents another edition of the festival on June 22, this time featuring deejays Ryan Spiteri, Panelli and Sandro, and the 21st Century Abba tribute band who will perform the most famous hits of the Swedish group.

Entrance is free but donations will be collected in aid of ALS Malta.

The event is being held in Triq taż-Żebbiegħ. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The 21st Century Abba tribute band

Refugee Week Malta

The third edition of Refugee Week Malta (RWM) – the local edition of the world’s largest arts and culture festival celebrating the creativity, contributions and resilience of people seeking sanctuary – continues until June 23.

The festival, coordinated locally by Dance Beyond Borders, aims to foster understanding beyond labels and build connections across various communities.Artists, NGOs and organisations have curated their events in line with this year’s theme of ‘Our Home’.

For the full programme, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Valletta Pageant of the Seas

The fifth edition of the Valletta Pageant of the Sea will be held on June 22 at Grand Harbour.

This year’s show, themed 'Save the Sea', addresses environmental threats in the world's seas, focusing on plastic and microplastic pollution. It will feature an animated narrative brought to life with an original score by Cyprian Cassar, powerful water fountain displays by Aquatique Show and a grand fireworks finale.

Events will begin at 9pm. The Valletta Pageant of the Seas is once again staged by the Valletta Cultural Agency, with the support of the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Governance and Visit Malta. For more information, click here.

The Valletta Pageant of the Seas will once again take place in Grand Harbour. Photo: VCA

VISUAL ARTS

Documents of Inheritance/Poetics of Desire

Sarah Maria Scicluna and Ruth Ancilleri are exploring the profound connection between wild plants and their role as inherited treasures from nature at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The artists delve into the world around them, utilising drawing as a medium to convey their observations, concerns and reflections.

Curated by Carmen Aquilina, the exhibition is on at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until June 20. For more information, including opening hours, click here.

Works on display at Documents of Inheritance/Poetics of Desire.

Ilwien it-Triq

In his current exhibition at art..e Gallery, Ray Grillo is showing a series of paintings showing scenes from everyday life which one encounters in the streets and squares around our islands.

The paintings, among other, depict scenes of flea markets, street vendors of various products, buskers, people enjoying themselves on the beach, as well as socio-religious feasts.

He was spurred to do these paintings after he witnessed our streets and public places coming back to life and refil with colour after the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The exhibition, hosted by art.e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria, is open daily from 9.15am to 12.15pm until June 21.

One of Ray Grillo's paintings

Mewġa

Rebecca Cassar explores her lifelong fascination with the sea, shore and all things blue and sandy in her third solo exhibition.

The works on display in Mewġa (wave) – consisting of over 20 pieces employing varying media on canvas – are in essence an ode to Cassar’s youth, with many a day spent at sea with her grandfather (a then retired captain of the British Merchant Navy).

Mewġa runs at Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, on June 22. It is open on weekdays from 8am to 2.30pm and Saturdays from 9am to 12pm. Entrance is free.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Għar Lapsi by Rebecca Cassar

fabricATE

Gabriel Buttigieg is debuting his first solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, where he presents his own personal interpretation of Graeco-Roman myths which he uses as metaphors for the erotic and spiritual questions that have haunted humanity since time immemorial. These include taboo and transgression, the cruelty and capriciousness of the gods, love, lust, power and destruction.

These fabricated narratives are specifically being portrayed on exquisite fabrics, provided by project partner, camilleriparismode. The often intricate surfaces serving as a backdrop, as well as a springboard for the artist’s complex creations.

Known for his experimentation, and an ever-evolving expressive aesthetic idiom, through fabricATE, Buttigieg utilises a variety of media in this exhibition. He is also debuting a pair of larger-than lifesize sculptural works which have been realised at Funderija Artistika Chetcuti, which is also a partner in this project.

fabricATE, curated by Lisa Gwen, is open till June 23, from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 9pm; and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 9pm.

Read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Lamia by Gabriel Buttigieg

Chroma

Patrick Galea is known for his semi-abstract, or abstracted landscapes of Malta. He has interpreted various parts of Malta’s landscape and seascapes with his vivid multi-coloured palette. In his latest exhibition titled Chroma, Galea concentrates on one dominant colour for each of his paintings.

He has also associated the themes of the works with quotations from various texts that include poetry, literature, speeches and mythology, among others.

Chroma, curated by Lawrence Pavia, is on until June 26, and is being hosted at Bizzilla Art Space, at the head office of MAPFRE MSV Life in Floriana.

Read the curator's feature on Times of Malta.

Lent by Patrick Galea

Nostalgia

Typical Maltese summer activities and outings under the Mediterranean sun are immortalised by Maltese artist Marco Arcidiacono in a collection of watercolours and mixed media paintings on paper currently being exhibited at The Phoenicia.

Born in 1940, Arcidiacono's long career has been marked by an acute ability to capture the essence of Malta's cultural and natural landscapes. While he is heavily inspired by the art and lessons learned from his father, the late Giuseppe Arcidiacono, he has found his own style and his paintings are loosely executed with flair.

Nostalgia, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout June in the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia Malta.

Read the curator's preview on Times of Malta.

Rufus Splashing Out of Water, Golden Sands by Marco Arcidiacono

Reminiscence

Acrylic paintings feature in an exhibition by Mariam De Giorgio at Marilù's, St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

Reminiscence is a sample of De Giorgio’s fond memories represented in 12 vivid acrylics. Most of the works depict parenthood at some of its most adorable moments against the backdrop of a typical Maltese summer setting.

The exhibition is open at Marilù's in Siġġiewi until June, where a mural by De Giorgio adorns one of its rooms.

Day of Repose by Mariam De Giorgio

Organic Formations

Ruben Formosa, an interior designer by profession, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

The exhibition revolves around the exploration of the imperfections inherent in nature. Formosa draws inspiration from this internal complexity and the absence of straight lines in nature. He delves into the pursuit of perfection within the captivating imperfections found in the natural world, expanding minute patterns to significant scales and reproducing them in his works.

The exhibition showcases an evolution of styles, starting from grid cages and frameworks or concealed natural carcasses which might be found beneath outer layers, gradually transforming into more grander pieces that sometimes appear to engulf and assimilate other elements, forming almost superstructures.

Using a series of experimental glazes, Formosa imbues these ceramic structures with mood and soul, delivering a silent yet resonant call to reconnect with nature.

Organic Formations, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on from June 14 to July 7.

An artwork by Ruben Formosa