ARTS

Art Explora Festival

The Art Explora Foundation is this year inaugurating its flagship project, a museum boat and a travelling festival, featuring innovative artistic and cultural experiences free of charge, with the first stop being the Grand Harbour.

A museum boat is docked at Pinto Wharf as various events, including concerts by Etnika, Brikkuni and KorMalta, and foreign acts, circus shows, film screenings and dance performances, are being held free of charge from March 21 to 30.

For more information and tickets, visit www.artexplora.org. Also read this Times of Malta preview.

Maltabiennale.art

The first edition of the Malta Biennale is opening officially on March 13, featuring exhibitions, theatre, dance and music performances, film screenings, workshops for children, lectures and more in various heritage sites across Malta and Gozo.

Maltabiennale.art runs until May 31. For all the details visit maltabiennale.art. Also read this Times of Malta preview.

Vernal Festival

The Vernal Festival continues this week with D’Alma Trio, featuring a flute, harp and viola recital, at the Casino Maltese in Valletta on March 19, and Genios Flamenco, a fusion of classical music and flamenco at The Phoenicia in Floriana on March 20 and 21.

After its debut this weekend, Leonard Bernstein’s renowned musical West Side Story is being staged again at the Astra Theatre in Victoria today, tomorrow and on March 23 and 24. Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

A highlight of the festival is the concert by Italian singer Gigi D’Alessio and the Versatile Orchestra at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on March 23. The concert will also feature guest singers Glenn Vella and Martina Borg, while Aidan will be the supporting act. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Gigi D'Alessio is performing with the Versatile Orchestra at the MFCC in Ta' Qali on March 23. Photo: Shutterstock.com

THEATRE

Ċirku

A unique music and aerial production is taking place at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab on March 22 and 23.

Ċirku will feature a five-piece jazz band that will play jazz standards and reinvented pop songs, multiple aerial disciplines and dance acts.

The event is sold out.

Il-Fatat Kaħlani

The Shrinking Violets are presenting their first-ever show in Maltese for children at the Railway Station Garden in Birkirkara on March 23 and 24.

Il-Fatat Kaħlani, an adaptation of Clare Azzopardi’s and Leanne Ellul’s beloved children’s book of the same name, stars Sean Borg, Michela Farrugia and Jeremy Grech. It is directed by Bettina Paris, with adaptation by Maria Buckle, and features puppetry by Matthew Pandolfino and music by Luke Saydon.

Tickets from tnd.com.mt. Read more about the show here.

Jeremy Grech, Sean Borg and Michela Agius form the cast of the new children's show in Maltese. Photo: Emma Micallef

Cinderella on Ice

A special rendition of the beloved fairy tale is being presented on ice at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta from March 21 to 24, featuring graceful figure skating, spell-binding choreography and dazzling costumes.

The event is organised by Deplidge International Ltd together with Grapevine Music. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Cast and crew members of Cinderella on Ice during rehearsals. Photo: Facebook/Grapevine Music

Passion plays

Here is a selection of some of the Passion plays being staged around the Maltese islands in the coming days.

Tarah Wiċċ Alla: A Passion play written by Joseph Galea is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from March 22 to March 30. It stars, among others, Charles Sammut, Antonella Galea Loffreda, Carlos Farrugia and Alexia Micallef. It is directed by Galea and Farrugia. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Baħħ: Għargħur theatre company Dwal Ġodda is staging a Passion play at the locality’s Spazju Teatrali from March 20 to 24. Booking is needed on 7903 3394. For more information, visit the Dwal Ġodda Facebook page.

The event's poster

Kana ’im: One 4 Two theatre productions are staging a Passion play at the Catholic Institute in Floriana on March 23 and 24. The play is written by Renzo Bonello and directed by Anthony Ellul. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Ħajjitna: Theatre company Skene is presenting its annual Passion play, written by Dun Ġwann Abela, at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa on March 23 and 24. It is directed by Joseph Fenech and Marvic Massa. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Il-Libsa ta’ Kristu: The Kumpanija Teatrali Dun Mikiel Xerri is presenting an adaptation in Maltese of the 1953 biblical epic The Robe at the Lily of the Valley School theatre in Mosta, on March 19. It is directed by Paul S. Aquilina. For tickets, call on 7946 7196 or look up the Facebook page Kumpanija Teatrali D.M.X.

Cast members of Il-Libsa ta’ Kristu.

Għaliex Twarrbuni: The Sezzjoni Żgħażagħ Santa Marija Mqabba is staging a contemporary drama in the run-up to Good Friday. Written by Jean Paul Muscat, Għaliex Twarrbuni covers current social issues, focusing especially on cyberbullying. The drama will be staged on March 22, 24, 28 and 29 at the Palazz Santa Marija, Mqabba, and entrance is free.

Is-Siegħa: On March 23, the Duke of Connaught’s Own Band of Birkirkara is organising a ‘biblical walk’ accompanied by funerary marches along the streets of Birkirkara followed by a Passion play written by Emanuel Cilia at St Helen’s Palace. The event starts at 4.30pm.

MUSIC

In Getsemani

The Malta Police Force Band will perform in a vocal and instrumental concert of sacred music at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on March 21 at 7.30pm.

The orchestra, under the direction of Lieut. Dario Salvi and Anthony Cassar, will be accompanied by soprano Claire Caruana, tenor Angelo Muscat, harpist Lydia Buttigieg, violinist/saxophonist/singer David Joseph Sammut, organist Chris Rolé, and pipers Stefan Mercieca and Joseph Damato.

Proceeds will go in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

ConTempo

A new classical and contemporary music concert series is being held as part of the Malta Society of Arts programme 2024 from March 21 to December 12.

Curated and produced by composer Karl Fiorini, the series will host a selection of Maltese and Malta-based performing artists, as well as local contemporary composers.

The first concert, titled Każett, will see Gabi Sultana (piano), Koen Tryssesoone (electronics) and Ġuże Camilleri (drums) exploring tape, loops and granular synthesis at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on March 21 at 8pm.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Malta Youth Orchestra in Concert

The Malta Youth Orchestra, under the direction of Michael Laus, is holding a concert at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on March 23 at 8pm.

The programme features works by Rossini, Sibelius, Bartok, Beethoven and Mozart.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Via Dolorosa

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is holding a special concert-meditation event at its oratory in Valletta on March 21 at 7.30pm.

Via Dolorosa: The 7 Sorrows of the Virgin combines Marian music, including works by Puccini, Piazzolla, Britten and Barber, with short meditations on the Seven Sorrows of the Virgin.

Entrance is by free donation.

Lenten Baroque

The Valletta Baroque Ensemble will perform works by Vivaldi, Stradella and Caldara among others at Sala Isouard, the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, on March 24 at 7pm.

The chosen repertoire represents a timeless selection of baroque masterpieces that retain their ability to communicate the universal themes of humanity’s spiritual journey.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt or by calling on 21246 389.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Society of Model Makers annual exhibition

The Malta Society of Model Makers is holding a model exhibition of warplanes, figures, cars, tanks, ships, dioramas and engineering-related models of various scales at the Notre Dame Gate, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa, until March 24.

Of particular interest is the figure section made up of soldiers representing various regiments from different eras and armies. All figures are hand-painted by members of the society.

Opening hours are weekdays from 9am to 6pm, weekends and public holidays from 9am to 7pm. On March 24, the exhibition will close at 5pm.

One of the exhibits

Kampus Kotba: The 2024 Campus Book Festival

The 2024 Campus Book Festival is being held from March 20 to 22 at the University of Malta Quadrangle.

The festival includes the participation of important publishers in the field and presents an eclectic series of events catering to tertiary students and the public, showcasing various facets of Malta's literary landscape.

Among others, a series of workshops will tackle the evolving artistic landscape in the digital age, while student performers will breathe life into Maltese literary texts through theatrical monologues.Irish illustrator Karen Harte is this year’s special guest.

The full programme is available at www.ktieb.org.mt and the festival’s Facebook page. Opening hours are from 9am till late.

VISUAL ARTS

An Art Affair

An exhibition at Art by the Seaside Gallery in Senglea is celebrating diversity of art, including local and foreign talent.

An Art Affair calls for awareness of cultural influences, artistic techniques and thematic inspiration.

Pieces from Italian jewellery brand Vestopazzo, designed out of sustainable aluminum and brass, will also be on show.

An Art Affair runs until March 24.

One of the artworks on display.

I Can’t Breathe

Christine X Art Gallery is hosting the thought-provoking solo exhibition I Can’t Breathe, showcasing a compelling series of paintings by artist Svetislav Martinovic.

The exhibition invites viewers on a profound journey, encouraging introspection and sparking conversations on the interconnected themes of brutality, environmental consequences and societal challenges.

I Can’t Breathe runs until March 28. For opening hours and more information, visit the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.]

Inspire Inclusion

A collective exhibition inspired by the theme of this year's International Women's Day is being held at Rudy Buhler Art gallery in Marsascala.

Featuring the works of five female artists, Inspire Inclusion challenges conventional beauty standards and celebrates the diversity of women’s experiences across cultures, identities and backgrounds.

The participating artists are Anna Galea, Jo Dounis, Jennifer Mallia, Caroline Said Lawrence and Michelle Mahoney.

The exhibition runs at Rudy Buhler Art, 58, Triq is-Salini in Marsaskala until March 31. Regular opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

So Picasso 5 by C.S. Lawrence Said

Emerging Dimensions

Art educator and artist Lewis Zammit is presenting his latest exhibition of works at the Palm Court Lounge at the Phoenicia Malta in Floriana.

All of the exhibited paintings are firmly linked to questions that preoccupy Zammit such as the brevity of life and how infinitisimley small human beings are in relation to the infinte universe.

He plays around with the idea of the immensity of space, the unknown and that humankind is a mere speck in this continuum. However, Zammit’s inspiration always stems from nature.

Emerging Dimensions, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout March.

Paradoxum

Dave Calleja delves into the profound symbolism of masks in his debut solo exhibition at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

He here presents a series of masks, each portraying idiosyncratic characteristics. These creations underscore the notion that individuals often obscure their true selves, revealing specific personae based on their circumstances.

He thus provides a poignant commentary on the perpetual quest for self-discovery – an exploration shaped by societal norms and social interactions.

Paradoxum, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until March 31. Visit the gallery's Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

Opium by Dave Calleja

Melita, מלט −mlṭ, refuge

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by photographer Anne Immelé who photographed Maltese Phoenician caves, punic temple remains and punic archeological sites such as Mozia Island (Sicily), Kerkouane and Carthage (Tunisia). She highlights their mineral characteristics, evoking their timelessness.

In echo, her portraits of sub-Saharan refugees convey the ephemerality of human life’s moments and life paths.

The exhibition, which runs until April 7, is being held in collaboration with maltabiennale.art 2024, Stimultania France, EgliseArt Palermo, Jaou Tunis and is supported by the Centre national des arts plastiques (National Centre for Visual Arts), France Embassy of France Malta, French Institut Tunis and French Institut Palermo.

Melitae

Kurt Friggieri's solo exhibition titled Melitae is currently on at the Gemelli Art Gallery in the Crafts Village, Ta’ Qali.

Friggieri has worked on numerous altarpieces in church halls, parish houses, private residences, and churches across Malta. Notably, he contributed to the decorative work at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

Drawing inspiration from several renowned artists, including Caravaggio, Guido Reni, Francesco Zahra, Raymond Pitrè, and Giuseppe Calì, Friggieri is known for his mastery of canvas technique and his use of different fabric textures. His preferred painting style is baroque, employing the wet-on-dry technique, which involves retouching certain areas after the paint has dried.

In Melitae, he presents 20 scenes from Maltese and Gozitan history, religious processions, traditional feasts, Good Friday, Corpus Christi, as well as landscapes and streetscapes around Malta.

Melitae runs until March 31.

One of Kurt Friggieri's artworks on display at Gemelli Art Framing.

Seeing Music

A collection of works by the late Frank Briffa (1947-2021) is on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Frank Briffa was born in Egypt but was brought up by his Maltese parents in London, never negating his Maltese heritage. The British capital, with its hold of museums and galleries, offered varied inspiration to the young Briffa.

He held a doctorate for his research on copper toxicity, however, he never let go of his interest in the arts, composing various musical pieces. In 1998, he left the official academic world and teaching to pursue his artistic career full time. His creative output is multifaceted.

This exhibition is a homage to Briffa’s love of music, showcasing pieces inspired by compositions that had deeply resonated with him over the years.

Seeing Music is open until April 11 at the Malta Society of Arts, Republic Street, Valletta. Entrance is free.

Unknown Prescription

Artists Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon are participating in an exhibition curated by artist Austin Camilleri Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The works by the three Maltese artists are set off against pieces from the museum’s permanent collection, thus presenting a dialogue between the artefacts from previous centuries and these contemporary works.

The exhibition is on until April 14. One can purchase the exhibition catalogue (No. 28 of Il-Ħaġar Gems Series) from the venue. It features essays by Austin Camilleri, Maria Frendo, Niki Young, and Gabriel Zammit.

The museum is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

A work by Justin Falzon. Photo: Facebook

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

An exhibit at Dream [of] Land.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank until March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.