DANCE

Geographers of Solitude

ŻfinMalta is joining forces with Ballet D’Jerri, the national dance company of Jersey Island, in a new work by ŻfinMalta artistic director Paolo Mangiola, to premiere at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from May 24 to 26.

Taking inspiration from the Arctic tern, a bird known for having the longest migratory patterns on the planet, Geographers of Solitude is a conversation on diversity, the fragility of different voices and collective harmony.

Just as these birds take shelter on both islands during their long journey, the dancers on stage explore both itinerant and protracted island life and the dynamic interplay between solitude and communal living on individual and collective narratives.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

THEATRE

Hedda Gabler

After its debut last weekend, a Maltese adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama Hedda Gabler is being staged again at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from May 23 to 26.

The narrative centres around Hedda (Kristjana Casha), the daughter of General Gabler, who returns from her honeymoon with George Tesman (Joseph Paul Vella), her scholarly and uninspiring husband. Their union is not born of love but compromise, as Hedda seems to resign herself to a life devoid of the romantic adventures she once craved.

However, her world takes a tumultuous turn when she encounters Ejlert Lövborg (Paul Portelli), a former academic rival of Tesman, with whom she shares a complex and intimate history. Complicating matters further is the presence of Judge Brack (Peter Galea), whose manipulative manoeuvres aim to bend circumstances to his will.

What unfolds is a gripping tale of lost love, societal expectations, and moral transgressions that continues to resonate across generations.

The production is certified 16+ and will have surtitles in English. It is directed by Daniel Azzopardi, with translation and adaptation by Simone Spiteri, set design by Romualdo Moretti and costumes by Nicole Cuschieri.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Kristjana Casha and Peter Galea in Hedda Gabler. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Naughty Malta 2 – The Maltese Sex Confessions

Comedian and scriptwriter Steve Hili has been collecting Malta’s naughtiest, funniest and most embarrassing sex confessions via an anonymous online survey. Now, these confessions are being turned into a real-live sketch show at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from May 24 to June 2.

The cast features Joseph Zammit, Francesca Scerri, Raphael Pace and Pia Zammit.

The show is suitable for an audience over the age of 18. Tickets from tnd.com.mt.

MUSIC

Ritmu Roots Festival

The Ritmu Roots Festival, which kicked off last Friday, continues with various events throughout the coming week.

These include presentations and workshops on instruments such as the Maltese tambourine, the Sicilian tamburello, the Cretan laouto and the traditional guitar used in Maltese għana at The Splendid in Strait, Street, Valletta.

Two short films on the loss of Maltese għana and on Tunisian strambeli will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv on May 22, while a dance workshop with the Laboratorio di Balla Siciliano will be held on May 23.

An intimate concert on May 22 and an exhibition are paying tribute to the legacy of Frans Baldacchino ‘Il-Budaj’ at The Splendid.

The festival reaches a peak on May 24 and 25 at the Argotti Gardens in Floriana, with performances by local and international artists such as the Nefalo Project, I Casentuli from Sicily, Duo Ruut from Estonia and local guitarist Tony Pace. Malta’s musical tradition will be performed by some of the island’s foremost għannejja and musicians.

The full programme and tickets are available from ritmu.mt.

The event's poster

Songs for Happiness

Soprano Cledia Micallef and award-winning British pianist Tom Armitage will perform Bel Canto songs by Bellini and French and German classical arias by Fauré, Delibes and Schubert, among others, at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on May 21 at 12.30pm.

Reservations can be made either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and his first church of Valletta in the underground cinema is free of charge to all patrons.

The lunchtime concert is organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Claire Edwardes and Gabi Sultana in concert

Australian percussionist Claire Edwardes will be joined by pianist Gabi Sultana in a recital of works for vibraphone and piano at Palazzo De La Salle in Valletta on May 21 at 8pm.

The programme features works by Moore, Nuyts, van Reyk, Psathas and Wolf.

For tickets, e-mail gabisultana@gmail.com and include name, surname and number of tickets required (including if regular or concession tickets).

For more information, visit artsmalta.org.

Claire Edwardes (left) and Gabi Sultana. Photo: Facebook/Malta Society of Arts

String Duos

Emanuel Salvador (violin) and Emilia Goch Salvador (viola) will perform in a recital in the ConTempo concert series, at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on May 23 at 8pm.

The new classical and contemporary music concert series focuses on, but is not limited to, the modern turn-of-the-20th-century chamber music repertoire and more contemporary oeuvres, as well as specially commissioned compositions.

The project forms part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme 2024 and is supported by Arts Council Malta. Tickets are available from teatrumanoel.mt.

Emanuel Salvador and Emilia Goch Salvador. Photo: Miguel Gaudencio

Summer Lust Festival

After hosting the Umberto Tozzi and Anastacia concerts last weekend, Għaxaq Music Events is hosting a third event dedicated to 1990s music at Għaxaq grounds on May 24 at 8pm.

Performing on the night will be local deejays Ryan Spiteri and Tenishia together with special guests Corona, Ice MC and Italian deejays Marvin and Andrea Prezioso.

Entrance is free but VIP tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Donations towards Dar Bjorn will be collected. For more information, visit the Għaxaq Music Events Facebook page.

Corona, best known for her hit The Rhythm of the Night, is one of the guest artists performing at the festival. Photo: Shutterstock.com

From the British Isles concert

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating British musical heritage with award-winning conductor Jun Kim at St Agatha’s Audi­torium, Rabat, on May 25 at 8pm.

The programme includes MacCunn’s Scottish Overture, Britten’s English Sea Interludes, Alexander Kagan’s virtuosic Walton Violin Concerto, and Vaughan Williams’s Symphony No. 5.

The concert will feature violinist Alexander Kagan.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Leone Goes Pop 2024

The 15th edition of the annual concert, hosted by the Leone Philharmonic Society, is taking place at the Aurora theatre in Victoria on May 25 at 8.30pm.

The Leone Band, directed by Colin Attard, will be accompanied by guest singers Ira Losco, Mike Spiteri, Dorothy Bezzina, Ludwig Galea and Charlie Busuttil and the Busubonds.

Tickets from teatruaurora.com.

The event's poster

MISCELLANEOUS

Darbtejn insiru tfal

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is hosting an evening of readings, jokes and discussions with author Trevor Zahra at its premises in Valletta on May 23 at 7.30pm.

The event, forming part of the Music & More series, will be in Maltese. Entrance is free but donations are welcome. For more information, visit the Jesuits’ Church Foundation Facebook page.

Honey and Bee Fest

A festival dedicated to the honey-making insects is taking place at Villa Rundle in Victoria on May 24 and 25 from 10am to 6pm.

There one can learn more about bees, apiculture in Malta, the production of honey and Maltese agriculture, besides tasting some honey-inspired goods and taking part in an interactive art and crafts station.

Entrance is free.

Swieqi World Fair – Together in Diversity

Swieqi local council is celebrating diversity and the local community in an international fair at its civic centre on May 24 at 7pm.

Visitors may explore cultures from around the globe, take part in traditional Maltese games and enjoy various performances. Special guest act Kantera will hit the stage at 9pm.

For more information, visit the events’s Facebook page.

VISUAL ARTS

Gimme Some Sugar

Figurative painter SJ Fuerst playfully celebrates candy’s presence in pop culture in an exhibition at the Art Galleries at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

The paintings are bright, humorous and seductive. The artist painted on vintage Candy Land board games and candy boxes. She also incorporated elements of sculpture for the first time. Among others, she cast lollipops out of resin to paint on and sculpted marshmallows and popsicles out of clay.

The exhibition runs until May 23 and entrance is free. It is open from 9am to 7pm.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview.

Blow Me (Bubblegum) by SJ Fuerst

Kwadri

Gemelli Art Gallery in Ta' Qali is presenting a collection of artworks featuring works by Carmel Bonello, Kevin Sciberras, Ethelbert Perini and Antonio Mifsud.

Kwadri celebrates the magic of collaboration and the beauty of each artwork presents and comprises works in different mediums, all inspired by the local surroundings.

Kwadri is open until May 25 from Monday to Friday from 8am till 2.30pm. On Saturdays, it is open between 9am and noon.

An artwork by Antonio Mifsud

My Point of View

Fabio Borg is presenting his 11th solo exhibition at the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia in Floriana.

Through his bold and evocative brushwork, Borg invites viewers to embark on a visual journey that transcends the boundaries of reality and imagination. While his paintings may appear to be landscapes - which, in fact, were the starting point for these paintings - they are not landscapes per se.

Captured rapidly, the compositions express a mood evoked through colour, thus a continuation of his last solo exhibition titled Moodscapes. This collection features experiences drawn from everyday life, hence its title.

My Point of View, curated by Charlene Vella, runs until the end of May. Read more about the exhibition here.

Shining Brightly by Fabio Borg

No Smoking During the Apocalypse

Artist Julian ‘Julinu’ Mallia is presenting a collection of oil paintings at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The visual series features unlikely encounters that are imbued with an aura of poetic ambiguity and laced with a dash of absurdist deadpan humour.

Within this monochrome universe, impossible objects float over a celestial background, the real merges with the digital and Tony Montana dines with Jesus Christ. Beneath these highly imaginative juxtapositions, however, lies a more sobering concern about the search for meaning when confronted with what Albert Camus refers to as “the unreasonable silence of the world”.

No Smoking During the Apocalypse, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until June 2. For more information, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

The New Normal by Julian Mallia (Julinu)

Tmermir/Decay

An exhibition of paintings by Matthew Joseph Casha, winner of the Arts Council Malta's Premju għall-Arti 2023, is currently on at Rudy Bulher Art gallery in Marsascala.

The artist delves into the intricate interplay between form and decay, seeking to unveil the profound beauty inherent in the gradual erosion of structure and the emergence of macro-perspectives. Through his work, he aims to capture the essence of impermanence.

Casha thus invites viewers to contemplate the ever-evolving nature of existence and find solace in the relationship between creation and dissolution.

Tmermir runs until June 16. Opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm and 5 to 8pm

The gallery is located at Quayside Court, 58, Triq Is-Salini, Marsaskala. For more information, call 356 7977 1340, e-mail rudy@rudybuhler.art or visit www.rudybuhler.art.

An artwork by Matthew Joseph Casha

fabricATE

Gabriel Buttigieg is debuting his first solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, where he presents his own personal interpretation of Graeco-Roman myths which he uses as metaphors for the erotic and spiritual questions that have haunted humanity since time immemorial. These include taboo and transgression, the cruelty and capriciousness of the gods, love, lust, power and destruction.

These fabricated narratives are specifically being portrayed on exquisite fabrics, provided by project partner, camilleriparismode. The often intricate surfaces serving as a backdrop, as well as a springboard for the artist’s complex creations.

Known for his experimentation, and an ever-evolving expressive aesthetic idiom, through fabricATE, Buttigieg utilises a variety of media in this exhibition. He is also debuting a pair of larger-than lifesize sculptural works which have been realised at Funderija Artistika Chetcuti, which is also a partner in this project.

fabricATE, curated by Lisa Gwen, is open till June 23, from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 9pm; and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 9pm.

Read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Circe (after Robert Auer) by Gabriel Buttigieg

Reminiscence

Acrylic paintings feature in an exhibition by Mariam De Giorgio at Marilù's, St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

Reminiscence is a sample of De Giorgio’s fond memories represented in 12 vivid acrylics. Most of the works depict parenthood at some of its most adorable moments against the backdrop of a typical Maltese summer setting.

The exhibition is open at Marilù's in Siġġiewi until June 2024, where a mural by De Giorgio adorns one of its rooms.

Daqqa t'id by Mariam De Giorgio

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.