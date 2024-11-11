ARTS

ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People 2024

The ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People is back for its 14th edition between November 14 and 24.

This year’s festival promises not only dynamic performances but also activities aimed at capturing the imagination and inspire curiosity in audiences of all ages. There will be various live performances for different age groups, sensory-friendly shows and workshops.

Events are being held at Spazju Kreattiv, the Valletta Campus Theatre, the Manoel Theatre and Sala San Duminku, all in Valletta, at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema and the Xewkija Primary School in Gozo.

For the full programme, tickets and updates, visit www.ziguzajg.org.

Poetry from the Future: The Sound of You Dreaming

The 10th edition of Poetry From the Future, a monthly poetry open-mic, is themed around an upcoming exhibition by Paul Scerri, titled The Sound of You Dreaming. The ceramist’s solo exhibition delves into dreams and asks the question: “What does it mean to dream alone and together?”

Poetry From the Future, organised by Sam Vassallo and Antonio Tufigno, invites the audience to write verse within this world and flick through their archives for something that could be in dialogue with it, or read their favourite poets according to the theme. Members from the exhibition team will also be sharing works-in-progress that range from poetry to fragments of curatorial musings.

A new installation by Scerri will be set up in Valletta Contemporary in anticipation of the full exhibition next year, which will be held at Spazju Kreattiv.

The Sound of You Dreaming is curated by Gabriel Zammit and Andrew Borg Wirth.

Poetry From the Future #10 will take place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery, 15, East Street, Valletta, on November 13, from 7.30pm onwards. Entrance is free.

THEATRE

Medea

Becky Camilleri as Medea

The Manoel Theatre is presenting the Ancient Greek tragedy Medea, in a version by Ben Power and directed by Bettina Paris, from November 15 to 17. It will feature Becky Camilleri in the title role, Nathan Brimmer as Jason and Mikhail Basmadjian as Kreon, together with a cast of seasoned actors.

This version by Power − which premiered at the National Theatre in London 10 years ago − reframes the traditional portrayal of Medea as a murderous she-devil filled with rage, to that of a woman who is desperate to take control of her life, betrayed by a man she deeply cares for but who chooses to begin a new life with another woman.

The Manoel’s production also brings the play to a recognisably local context with its exploration of themes such as community and family, betrayal and retribution.

Performances will be held from November 15 to 17, starting at 8pm and running for 90 minutes. Admission age is 14+. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://teatrumanoel.mt/event/medea/ or contact the box office on (+356) 2124 6389.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Don Bosco Oratory Theatre of Victoria is staging the musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame for the first time in Malta. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by James Lapine, the musical is based on Victor Hugo’s novel and songs from the 1996 Disney film of the same name.

Ludwig Galea interprets the main part of Quasimodo, while young artist Krista Mercieca portrays Esmeralda. Other performers include Andrew Buhagiar, Karl J. Buhagiar, George Camilleri, Louis Andrew Cassar, Fabian Galea, David Grech, Matthias Mercieca, and Casey Sacco.

Musical director Mark Gauci will be conducting the orchestra, while the choir director is Antonella Rapa.Artistic direction is in the hands of Jamie Camilleri, while Mario Grech and Frances Zammit are in charge of choreography.

Scenography is by young Paul M. Cassar, together with a group of volunteers from the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre.

The show is being staged for a second weekend on November16 and 17. Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory every day between 5 and 6pm, or by calling on 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Online booking is also available via donboscogozo.org.

Ludwig Galea as Quasimodo and Krista Mercieca as Esmeralda in the play being staged at the Don Bosco Oratory.

Mid-djarju ta’ student fi skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

The show runs until November 24. Tickets from fmt.com.mt.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-djarju ta' student fi skola tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Grech

MUSIC

Melodies Across Borders

Soprano Cledia Micallef and pianist Elaine Mercieca will perform at a concert at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on November 12 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes works by Quilter, Coleridge-Taylor, Chopin, Poulenc, and Vella Gregory.

The event forms part of a series of lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa. Reservations at €10 per person either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or at the entrance of the church.

After the concert, patrons can watch the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and His First Church of Valletta in the underground cinema.

Concentus in Honorem Regis Regum

The Philharmonic Band Paola is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a concert at the Christ the King basilica, Paola, on November 15 at 7pm. The event will be held under the patronage of Mgr Savio Hon Tai-Fai, SDB, Archbishop of Sila and Apostolic Nuncio to Malta.

The programme includes several famous passages such as Giubileo D’Argento by Carlo Diacono, The Exodus Song by Ernest Gold and Ave Verum.

Accompanying the band will be harpist Jacob Portelli, soprano Claire Caruana as soprano, singer Cherise Spiteri, baritone Evan Vella and the choir of Paola parish.

The band will be directed by Mro Mauro Spiteri. Entrance is free.

20th-Century Chamber Music

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra continues its Chamber Series with a concert at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on November 17, at 11am.

The performance centres on 20th-century chamber music, showcasing a range of ensemble formats. The programme includes Poulenc’s Clarinet Sonata and Hindemith’s Violin Sonata, as well as unique arrangements, followed by two of Joseph Vella’s works: Għanjiet op. 51 for soprano, percussion and piano, and Riflessioni su un Tema di Stravinsky op. 107 for woodwinds, horn and piano − a piece inspired by a playful sketch Stravinsky made on a postcard.

Soprano Maria Frendo will perform alongside Francis Camilleri on piano, Michael Camilleri on percussion, Pierre Louis Attard on violin, Natasha Chircop on flute, Chiara Telleri on oboe, Godfrey Mifsud on clarinet, Maria Spiteri Zahra on bassoon, and Etienne Cutajar on horn.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Puccini 100 – Anniversary Concert

The Classique Foundation is commemorating the 100th death anniversary of Giacomo Puccini with an operatic concert including some of the Italian composer’s most beloved orchestral music, arias and duets.

The concert, being held at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on November 16 at 7.30pm, will feature internationally renowned soprano Erika Grimaldi, tenor Gregory Kunde and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. The artistic and music director of the foundation, Joseph Debrincat, will lead the concert.

Bookings can be made on teatruastra.org.mt.

Ouvertures D’Opèrette

The Leone Band AD 1863, under the baton of Colin Attard, will be playing operatic arias by Offenbach, von Suppè and Johann Strauss at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria on November 15 at 8pm.

Entrance is free but tickets must be reserved on teatruaurora@leone.org.mt.

Dance for Life

Maltese DJS Unite and Maze Events are presenting a night of music in aid of Puttinu Cares on November 16.

Some of Malta’s best known deejays, namely STK, LukBeatz, Ramzi, Neo-X, Meachen, Elonquentia, and JJoy will perform at Club Paradiso in Xlendi from 10pm.

Tickets from ticketwave.mt.

whatson@timesofmalta.com