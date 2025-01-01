While Queen Victoria ruled the British Empire, Gozo’s landscape was dominated by the Citadel and Fort Chambray. This structure, with its fortifications and barracks, reflects both Malta’s military might and its domination by a foreign power.

The decision to demolish the British barracks at Fort Chambray signifies more than just a visual loss; it is akin to erasing a chapter from Gozo’s history. Built in 1895, these barracks are a tangible connection to a pivotal period in Malta’s history and stand as the last remaining witness in Gozo to an era when Malta was central to the British Empire’s Mediterranean network.

The British barracks at Fort Chambray are practical in design, yet, they are emblematic of the colonial period. This era shaped our landscape and our nation.

Their preservation is not simply about safeguarding stone and mortar – it is about protecting the layers of history that define our identity. As the plans to demolish these barracks proceed, we must confront a larger question: Can Gozo afford to erase the last British barracks on its soil for the sake of wealth creation?

Preserving historical landmarks is a practice that transcends architecture – it affirms cultural identity. Such projects allow nations to reflect on their heritage and pass down cultural narratives to future generations. The restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral after its devastating fire in 2019, for example, was not just about rebuilding a structure; it was a cele­bration of Paris’s medieval past, the craftsmanship of the Gothic era and the soul of the French nation.

Similarly, the restoration of the Peterhof Palace, in St Petersburg and the Frauenkirche, in Dresden highlights how heritage conservation can revitalise national pride. The Royal Palace of Berlin (Stadtschloss), razed by East German authorities in 1950 and rebuilt as a symbol of German reunification and the revival of Berlin’s historical centre, shows how a monument helps to reconnect history and a modern national narrative.

In the same way, Machu Picchu, the ‘Lost City of the Incas’, has become a bridge to understanding the ingenuity and grandeur of the Inca civilisation in a post-colonial context.

Preservation and restoration are not simply acts of conservation – they affirm the enduring ties between past and present, underscoring the importance of heritage in shaping national identity. However, Malta’s economic development has led to a growing disregard for many physical markers of its past.

In Gozo, landmarks like Fort Chambray, Qolla l-Bajda Battery, the Santa Verna megalithic site (which predates Ġgantija) and the Mġarr ix-Xini pumping station are monuments that represent Gozo’s history, yet, they are being neglected. The erosion of Gozo’s authentic character is visible in the growing number of bland, modern buildings, especially as one enters Victoria.

Saving the last British barracks at Fort Chambray is not just an architectural concern; it is an issue of cultural continuity - Stéphane Croce

This trend reflects broader issues: assessing monuments for their real estate worth, while undervaluing Gozo’s historical landscape and the architectural integrity of its villages. If Gozo is to present itself as a candidate for the European Capital of Culture, it must first demonstrate its commitment to preserving the landmarks and villages that define its unique identity. Bulldozing a historical site while advocating for cultural recognition sends a contradictory message – that we are willing to trade a rich cultural heritage for short-term convenience.

The protection of historic buildings is a catalyst for development and creates powerful cultural beacons. The Bankside Power Station, London, built in 1891 – just four years before the Gozo barracks – became an unwanted industrial relic after its decommissioning in 1981. Applications to list the building were refused to facilitate redevelopment (a ‘Certificate of Immunity from Listing’ was even issued in 1993, no doubt an inspiration for the Fort Chambray concession).

After a long campaign, the old plant was saved and converted into the Tate Modern. The transformation of this power station into a world-class modern art museum represents the UK’s ability to celebrate its industrial past while positioning London as a global leader in contemporary art.

The global recognition of the value of historical monuments is a testament to the profound role heritage plays in national identity. Iconic sites like Notre-Dame and the Tate Modern show that preserving the past can drive both cultural pride and economic success. As Victor Hugo once said about Notre-Dame: “Each face, each stone of the venerable monument, is a page not only of the history of the country but of the history of science and art as well.”

Saving the last British barracks at Fort Chambray is not just an architectural concern; it is an issue of cultural continuity, collective memory and ensuring that future Gozitan generations can maintain a connection with this period of their past. If we truly value Gozo’s rich past, we must protect it and integrate it into a sustainable future.

Stéphane Croce is president of Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée.