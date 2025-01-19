The classic image of ghosts draped in white sheets has haunted TV screens for decades, but where did this stereotype come from?

Its origins trace back to burial customs and early theatre. In past centuries, the dead were often wrapped in white linen shrouds, especially in cultures without widespread coffin use. These burial practices influenced European plays and ghost stories, where spirits were depicted returning in their shrouds.

During the Victorian era, as spiritualism surged in popularity, the image of white-sheeted ghosts gained traction.

Early stage productions and silent films adopted the sheet as a cost-effective and instantly recognisable costume. The simplicity of the white sheet worked well for low-budget productions, making it a go-to choice for portraying the dead.

Over time, advances in film-making introduced more creative and terrifying ghost designs. Yet, the white sheet remains a nostalgic nod to the past, often seen in comedies and children’s stories.