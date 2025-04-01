Disney’s streaming hit Paradise – a political thriller that sees the murder of a former president in a peaceful community – leans into dystopian themes around apocalypse survival and living in a sealed world. The drama joins an growing array of TV shows and films exploring similar ideas.

In Apple TV’s compelling drama Silo, civilisation has resorted to living and working deep in an underground storage facility as a means to protect humanity from the wasteland above.

Read the full story at Times2.