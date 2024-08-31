“Equality bodies are champions for the core EU value of equality and defenders of the right to non-discrimination. They are public organisations assisting victims of discrimination, monitoring and reporting on discrimination issues and contributing to an awareness of rights and a societal valuing of equality.

“They are legally required to do so in relation to one, some, or all of the grounds of discrimination covered by European Union law – gender, race and ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, religion or belief and disability. They play a fundamental role in the non-discrimination architecture of the EU.”

It was in this context that the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality was established in 2004 with the crucial role to be at the forefront of the fight against discrimination in Malta.

In 2004, the Equality Commission was founded with a clear mandate: to promote equality and combat discrimination on the basis of sex within the sphere of employment.

Over the past two decades, the NCPE has significantly evolved, expanding its remit to address discrimination on more grounds such as gender and family responsibilities, sexual orientation, age, religion or belief, racial or ethnic origin and gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics in employment, education as well as banks and financial institutions.

Moreover, the NCPE’s remit also covers equality in the access to and supply of goods and services on the grounds of gender and race or ethnic origin; as well as the freedom of movement of EU workers and their families.

The NCPE has two main pillars – the investigation of complaints received from members of the public or initiated internally when required; and the promotion of equality on the grounds and spheres indicated in chapter 456 of the Laws of Malta.

Over the last 20 years, the commission has investigated various complaints on diverse grounds and in different spheres of society as well as provided support to individuals who face discrimination.

The opinions with recommendations on the way forward are subsequently issued to the parties concerned as well as to the relevant stakeholders. This work seeks to restore equality in different areas of life.

Simultaneously, significant milestones have been reached in the work on the promotion of equality. Notable among these are the implementation of the NCPE’s Equality Mark (2010), a certification awarded to organisations demonstrating a commitment to gender equality and work-life balance; the NCPE’s Directory for Professional Women (2015), which promotes gender diversity in professional sphere and the newly launched NCPE’s Equal Pay Tool (2023), aimed at addressing unequal pay for work of equal value among women and men.

An Equality Commission also plays a crucial role in educating the public and raising awareness about equality issues, ultimately fostering a more informed and inclusive society.

Indeed, education and awareness are at the heart of the NCPE’s work, with frequent campaigns and training sessions reaching diverse audiences and emphasising the importance of equality.

Through these initiatives, the NCPE has empowered individuals to recognise and challenge discrimination, contributing to a society that values fairness, respect and equality.

Collaboration with government entities, NGOs and other stakeholders has further amplified the NCPE’s efforts, ensuring a coordinated approach to promoting equality. The commission’s partnerships at the national, European, and international levels have been instrumental in expanding its reach and influence.

By aligning its work with key partners, the NCPE has been able to drive its agenda forward and position equality as a national priority.

As part of its 20th anniversary, during its annual general conference, the NCPE hosted a panel discussion that explored its evolution and achievements over the years.

The discussion focused on the prevalent inequalities in society, highlighting the NCPE’s accomplishments and areas for consolidation of its work.

Recommendations included extending the need for the NCPE’s remit to cover all forms of discrimination, a budget increase for awareness-raising initiatives, enhancing the focus on intersectionality and strengthening the commission’s visibility and independence to effectively assist victims of discrimination.

Looking ahead, stronger legislation is key to sustaining the NCPE’s work. The adoption of the equality bills covering all grounds of discrimination is essential to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected. As the NCPE continues its journey, it is clear that its work is indispensable for the well-being of society.

The progress achieved over the last two decades underscores the importance of having a dedicated body championing equality and fighting discrimination.

In a world where new challenges continually arise, the NCPE’s mission remains as relevant and vital as ever.

Renee Laiviera is commissioner, National Commission for the Promotion of Equality.

The NCPE can be contacted on 2276 8200, equality@gov.mt or NCPE’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter - NCPE.Malta).