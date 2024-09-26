Gambling has been around for centuries – in one form or another. In recent years, thanks to technological advancements and online penetration, thousands of casinos are available online – each knocking on the screen of potential players’ mobile or desktop device, to attract their custom.

However, not all casinos are equal – some offer a greater game variety, others have more payment options, and others take technology up a notch to offer realistic slots and virtual rooms. Yet too much choice can make choosing the right casino to play at can be a headache.

Despite the variety of choice, there is one thing to always keep in mind – the safest casinos are the ones that are licensed by a reputable jurisdiction. And one of the most reputable is that issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

So why should players – including Swedish players living in Malta – play at an MGA casino?

Player safety

Any reputable, MGA-licensed casino will prioritise player safety above everything else. When a casino is licensed by the MGA, it means that it has gone through a very rigorous licensing process, to ensure that it follows the strict guidelines imposed by a specific jurisdiction. These guidelines would include: keeping players’ private information safe and secure; ensuring that no minor or vulnerable players access the casino; safeguarding bank details against fraudulent activity; and adhering to responsible gambling principles.

MGA-licensed casinos also make efforts towards preventing gambling addiction. Many people’s lives have been strained due to gambling addictions – and licensed casinos must have rules to promote responsible gaming and prevent addiction. These can include self-exclusion or breaks in play decided by the player. So if a player self-imposes a break of, say, a week – then once the operator detects this break, the player will be immediately logged out and not have access to the casino for the duration of their exclusion.

Other MGA-licensed casinos also have a payment limit – so that players cannot deposit outrageous sums to gamble. Moreover, licensed casinos will also link to responsible gambling organisations, which players can get in touch with for more information about safe gambling.

Fair play and technology

Fair gameplay is also critical and a cornerstone of MGA-licensed casinos. The latter treat all players fairly and equally – and make use of tools such as random number generators (RNGs) for slots. RNGs provide unpredictable results – and so the outcome cannot be manipulated, ensuring that when players win, or lose, they only do so through luck. Licensed casinos also invest heavily in technology to ensure that no players are cheating.

Active and accessible customer support

MGA-licensed casinos also offer active customer support, available in multiple languages and at all times in order to assist players. This means that no matter the difficulties players experience, customer support is always at hand, offering information, security and protection.

Such regulations are not intended to act as the proverbial wet blanket – on the contrary. By putting player protection at the forefront, licensed casinos attract the best game developers and games – to the enjoyment of their players.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/