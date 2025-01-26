The tragic road safety statistics in Malta are a stark reminder that our current transportation system is failing to protect its most vulnerable users. In 2022, fatalities and injuries reached alarming levels and as Rota we were driven to launch a page on our website to raise awareness and remind us of all the lives lost.

While the urgency of road safety is undeniable, the broader conversation must include a fundamental rethink of how we design and use our roads.

The way forward lies in creating infrastructure that prioritises safety, inclusivity, and sustainability for all road users: pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users, and drivers alike.

Safety on the road isn’t just about numbers; it’s about fostering a sense of security that encourages people to adopt active mobility options like walking and cycling.

Currently, Malta’s roads discourage these sustainable modes of transport.

The dominance of cars has led to gridlocked traffic, parking shortages, and a significant environmental toll from air pollution.

The result is a vicious cycle: the more our infrastructure favours cars, the less likely people are to choose alternatives that reduce congestion and emissions.

Infrastructure designed with safety in mind can break this cycle.

Wider pavements, protected bike lanes, well-maintained pedestrian crossings, and

effective traffic-calming measures create an environment where people feel confident and secure. Without such infrastructure, the inherent risk of active mobility remains a significant barrier to reducing car dependency.

CROW principles: a proven guideline

The Netherlands, renowned for its cycling culture, owes much of its success to guidelines such as the CROW Design Manual for Bicycle Traffic.

This framework emphasises five main design principles: cohesion, safety, directness, comfort, and attractiveness in road design.

Applying these principles in Malta could transform our streets into spaces that accommodate all users.

Safety on the road isn’t just about numbers; it’s about fostering a sense of security that encourages people to adopt active mobility options like walking and cycling - Juan Buhagiar Duijst

For instance, protected bike lanes – physically separated from motor traffic – can dramatically improve safety for cyclists. Similarly, pedestrian-focused infrastructure such as raised crossings, and wider pavements can enhance walkability. These measures not only reduce accidents but also create a more pleasant and accessible urban environment for all.

The economic and environmental benefits

Investing in active mobility and road safety isn’t just an ethical imperative; it’s proven that it contributes an economic net positive impact.

Encouraging walking and cycling can reduce reliance on cars, easing traffic congestion and minimising the economic costs associated with delays and lost productivity.

Cleaner air from fewer car emissions leads to lower healthcare costs, as conditions like asthma and cardiovascular diseases become less prevalent.

Moreover, cities designed for active mobility often experience a boost in local economies.

Pedestrian-friendly areas attract more foot traffic, benefitting local businesses and fostering community engagement.

The long-term benefits of reduced car dependency extend beyond economics to include stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.

A call to action

Improving road safety and encouraging active mobility requires bold and immediate action. The stakeholders and the policymakers must prioritise investments in attractive infrastructure that protects the vulnerable road users and shifts the focus from designing to move vehicular traffic to designing to move people.

Public awareness campaigns and continuous education programmes can help foster a culture of mutual respect and shared responsibility on the roads.

In Malta, the leap required for road safety and sustainability starts with a commitment to infrastructure that shifts the scale from critically car-centric to a more balanced approach.

The benefits – safer streets, cleaner air, and healthier communities – are within reach, but only if we have the courage and the commitment to prioritise people over cars. Active mobility is not just an option – it’s the future of mobility.

Juan Buhagiar Duijst is vice president of Rota, an eNGO advocating safe bicycle use in Malta.