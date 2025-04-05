This month marks 100 years since F. Scott Fitzgerald’s glittering American novel, The Great Gatsby, was published. An enduringly popular book, it continues to hold a mirror up to today’s world. Published in 1925, it paints a vivid picture of the roaring twenties and the elusive American Dream and is a portrait of excess and disillusionment in an era marked by societal upheaval, technological innovation, and cultural transformation. Set at a time of great change, it serves as a reminder of the way every generation believes they are on the cusp on monumental societal advance, and the worries and wonders that brings.

