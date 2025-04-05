This month marks 100 years since F. Scott Fitzgerald’s glittering American novel, The Great Gatsby, was published. An enduringly popular book, it continues to hold a mirror up to today’s world. Published in 1925, it paints a vivid picture of the roaring twenties and the elusive American Dream and is a portrait of excess and disillusionment in an era marked by societal upheaval, technological innovation, and cultural transformation. Set at a time of great change, it serves as a reminder of the way every generation believes they are on the cusp on monumental societal advance, and the worries and wonders that brings.

Read the full story at Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.