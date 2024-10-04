Despite its small size of about 316 square kilometres, Malta has been attracting many iGaming brands over the years. Malta had a population of about 531,113 people in 2022. However, this does not stop small and big casino brands from establishing their operations in this island nation.

The trend is that some brands are now moving their headquarters there. In other cases, you will find top casino brands with offices in Malta. Despite its small size, is there something unique that makes the island nation daring to iGaming companies? This article will explain how top online casino brands choose Malta as their headquarters.

Robust regulatory framework

Licensing and regulations are some of the things potential gamers look at before they sign up on an iGaming platform. Malta has one of the most respected licensing bodies, the Malta Gaming Authority, which ensures all online casino platforms adhere to strict rules. This body vets various companies and oversees their activities to ensure they protect users (customers). It also ensures gaming companies do not engage in money laundering activities.

Unlike other countries where online gaming remains a grey area, Malta is among the few countries with clear and predictable laws and regulations. Thus, operators have assurance that they won’t establish an online casino brand today and be forced out of operations by a change in law.

Anyone interested in opening an online gaming company can find all the details under the Gaming Act (Cap 583 of the Laws of Malta). It is also worth noting that Malta started regulating online gambling as early as 2004, making it one of the most mature countries in online gaming.

Tax efficiency

Taxation is one of the factors that entrepreneurs consider before opening a business overseas. However, some territories tax iGaming companies excessively, making it impractical for them to operate. Malta is one of those countries that have embraced online gambling and thus created a conducive environment.

Every company is expected to pay a corporate tax of 35%. However, shareholders of a Maltese company can claim a refund of all or part of the tax paid based on the full-imputation system. Companies operating in Malta are also attractive to players, as Maltese players are only expected to pay 5% as tax from the winnings. Tax-compliant companies also assure players that they are reputable. All the brands listed on online-casinos.com are licensed and tax-compliant, making it easy for players to land good brands.

Skilled workforce

IT and online casino industries have been flourishing in Malta for the last two decades. We can also see various online courses that are geared towards advancing the careers of professionals in the iGaming industry. The online casino industry works closely with professionals in legal, accounting, fintech and finance sectors.

Malta, despite its small size, has thousands of skilled residents who can work on remote and hybrid settings. The competitive salaries and perks have also seen the country import a lot of foreign labour over the years. However, as reported by Times of Malta, the country cannot keep importing workers and now wants to groom its citizens to take jobs in high-end sectors.

Networking opportunities

iGaming companies can’t thrive in isolation as they need to partner and network with payment processors, regulating bodies and others. Malta provides an opportunity for casino brands to network with others through trade fairs and events like ICE and SiGMA. Event organisers welcome exhibitors and industry experts that discuss current happenings in the iGaming world, introduce new concepts and discuss how to propel the industry forward.

Access to European markets

The EU is "the world's largest trading bloc", according to europa.eu. Malta has been a member of the European Union since 2004, giving its companies access to over 450 million consumers. Entrepreneurs from EU nations who want to establish a company in Malta experience expedited processes.

Malta has special programs for citizens of EU nations who want to retire or settle permanently. The country has also been experiencing political stability for many years, making a perfect choice for immigrants looking for peace. Malta is a dual language country where English and Maltese are known by most of the residents.

The decision by top online casino brands to establish their headquarters in Malta is not by sheer luck. However, it is a combination of a robust regulatory environment, well defined taxation system, easy access to European markets, networking opportunities and skilled workforce.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/