The exhibition Lumen Ecclesiae, organised by Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri, opened with a reflective and informative talk in honour of the legacy of local artist Wistin Camilleri. The talk helped art enthusiasts, members of the church community and residents to delve into the cultural and religious significance of Camilleri’s works, which have left a lasting impact on Maltese ecclesiastical art.

The discussion was opened by Can. George Frendo, who gave an insightful overview of the Doctors of the Church (Sancti Padri) and their profound influence on the teachings of the Church. His opening presentation set a contemplative tone, connecting Camilleri’s art to the broader spiritual and doctrinal heritage that has shaped the Church.

Following Frendo’s introduction, Paolo Camilleri Cauchi, Wistin’s son, spoke briefly about his father’s remarkable life. Wistin lived to the age of 94, contributing greatly to both the local art scene and to La Stella Philharmonic Society as a bandsman. Paolo’s reflections highlighted his father’s dedication not only to his craft but also to his community.

Then, Paolo’s brother, Michael, spoke about the technical artistry behind his father’s work, focusing specifically on the paper-mâché technique that Wistin used so effectively in his creations. Michael detailed how this unique medium was employed in the crafting and restoration of significant artworks, notably the iconic statue of St George used during the third day of the triduum, known as San Ġorġ Rebbieħ. Michael’s account offered a glimpse into the intricate skill required for these creations and the meticulous restoration efforts that ensure they remain a part of the island’s cultural heritage.

The curator of the exhibition, Christian Debono, concluded the discussion by elaborating on each work’s significance and meaning on display within the context of St George’s feast, followed by a question and answer session, where attendees could engage directly with the speakers and learn more about the works on display.

To mark this event, a book entitled Lumen Ecclesiae, now in its second edition, was launched during the exhibition. The publication provides readers with a deeper exploration of the exhibition’s themes and the legacy of Wistin.