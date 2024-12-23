A recent study conducted by Copenhagen Economics for 22 Wolt markets, has revealed strong support among Wolt couriers in Malta for the independent contractor model, highlighting the significant benefits of flexibility, autonomy, and earning potential offered by platform-based work. These findings come following the recent agreement on the EU Platform Work Directive and the beginning of the transposition period by the Member States, with freelance couriers sending a clear message for protection of their flexibility to choose when to work, or which tasks to accept.

Why Wolt works for couriers

According to the survey, 96% of couriers prefer remaining independent contractors, emphasizing the ability to select their own schedules, tasks, and routes as a primary benefit. For many, this is not merely a convenience but a critical component of their working life.

When asked why they choose to work for Wolt over other opportunities, 91% of couriers indicated a preference for the platform. Key reasons cited include the flexibility (75%) and freedom to determine their work schedules (71%), with many also highlighting Wolt’s earning potential and the positive impact on their work-life balance.

One courier summarized this sentiment: "Delivering for Wolt allows me to be my own boss, work on my own terms, and still pursue other passions."

A call to lawmakers: Protect flexibility

The survey results also reflect couriers' strong desire for policymakers to safeguard the autonomy that makes platform work particularly attractive.

91% of couriers believe new laws should not mandate anyone to become an employee against their will.

87% encourage lawmakers to prioritize the preservation of their freedom to choose how and when they work.

If restrictions were placed on their flexibility, 91% of couriers would consider ceasing their deliveries entirely.

Satisfaction and pride

The survey also highlights a high level of satisfaction and pride among Wolt couriers:

83% of couriers are satisfied or very satisfied with their work.

79% feel a sense of pride in delivering for Wolt, reflecting a strong alignment with the platform’s values.

Delivering more than just food

In addition to financial benefits, Wolt couriers report personal and community advantages from their work:

33% state that delivering boosts their mental health, while others appreciate the opportunity to stay physically active and engage with their local communities.

The platform’s flexibility also accommodates diverse lifestyles, from students to parents balancing caregiving responsibilities.

The bigger picture

Wolt’s model is clear: empower couriers with independence, treat them fairly, and provide opportunities for success. However, any shift towards an employee-based structure could undermine this successful formula. The survey underscores that freelance couriers in Malta are well aware of the differences between employee and contractor status – and have made their preference known.

As one courier put it: “Freedom matters. This isn’t just a job—it’s how I make life work on my terms.”

With 96% of couriers understanding the distinction between employment and self-employment, this survey delivers a powerful message: workers value autonomy, and they appreciate platforms like Wolt for enabling it.

As the debate surrounding platform work intensifies, couriers in Malta are urging policymakers to prioritize independence and flexibility, ensuring that gig workers can continue to thrive on their own terms.