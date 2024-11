A woman was grievously injured in a car crash in Siġġiewi on Saturday morning, the police said.

The 31-year-old Birkirkara resident was taken to hospital for treatment after she was involved in a 8am collision with a Maruti Gypsy on Triq l-Iskola.

A 25-year-old Birkirkara resident who was driving the Maruti was unharmed.

The victim was given first aid onsite and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. A police investigation is ongoing.