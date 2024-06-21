An 82-year-old woman had to be hospitalised on Thursday after a collision saw the car she was travelling in overturning on the Central Link road.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened at around 7 pm yesterday evening when a Kia Picanto collided with a Peugeot 206 in Mdina Road, Attard.

As a result of the collision, the Kia, driven by a 75-year-old man from Żurrieq, overturned on it side.

The Peugeot, which was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Attard, ended up crashing into an electricity pole.

The woman, who is also from Żurrieq and was a passenger in the overturned Kia, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as having suffered slight injuries.

The other two men were not injured in the incident.