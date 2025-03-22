A woman was left with serious injuries following a traffic accident in Nadur on Saturday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred on Triq ir-Rabat at around 1.30pm, saw the BMW driven by the woman, a 43-year-old Sannat resident, involved a collision with an ERF truck driven by a 26-year-old man from Xewkija.

A medical team attended the scene and the woman was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where her injuries were certified as serious.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.