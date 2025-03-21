The stained glass on the ceiling of Ta’ Savina church in Victoria has undergone restoration works by stained glass artist Joseph Louis Meilak of Nadur.

The impressive 2.5-metre aluminium structure and dome were crafted by Raymond Zammit of Zammit Aluminium, based in Fontana.

Meilak’s works can be found in various churches and chapels, including Lourdes church in Mġarr, the chapel at Gozo General Hospital, the Divine Mercy chapel at Nadur Cemetery and the 12-metre dome at La Vittoria Band Club in Mellieħa. For a while, Meilak served as a stained glass instructor at the Gozo Centre for Arts and Crafts, now the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School.

Mgr Dr Joe Vella Gauci, Ta’ Savina church rector, said since most of the restoration work on the church has been completed and the scaffolding dismantled, the church will for now open for Eucharistic adoration on Sundays, starting from this Sunday with the

celebration of mass at 8.30am. The day’s adoration will be concluded with mass at 5.30pm.

Mgr Vella Gauci is urging all those who used to attend the church to come along and bring others along to meet the real image of Jesus, especially this time round when we are celebrating Jubilee year.

The rector would also like to thank all those who gave their support and time to finish the church’s restoration in such a short period.