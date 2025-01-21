A workman was injured on Tuesday night following an incident at a Sliema construction site.

Sources said a concrete wall collapsed, seriously injuring a machine operator at the site in Tower Road, close to Bisazza Street.

Police were on site and the road from the Zara outlet to Tower Road was temporarily closed to traffic.

A magisterial inquiry is being held.

The works are being carried out to demolish the existing building and build a restaurant and guesthouse instead. Several other construction sites are within a one-mile radius of the accident.

