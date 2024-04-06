A 22-year-old workman was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon after a fall at a construction site in Msida.

The victim, a Syrian national, plunged a height of five storeys into the construction site in Triq J Coppini where he was working, the police said. The incident happened around 2pm.

A medical team rushed to the scene to assist the man who was rushed by hospital to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

The duty magistrate was informed and an inquiry has been ordered.

Police are investigating, together with the Authority for Health and Safety.

It is yet another in a chronicle of accidents which left dozens of workers dead or injured. The incident comes weeks after the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry made a series of recommendations to regulate the construction sector.