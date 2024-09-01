Wiki Loves Monuments, the world’s largest photography competition, is taking place again in Malta this year.

The competition brings together photographers from around the world to take stunning pictures of monumental cultural heritage to be shared on Wikipedia.

Participation is free and open to all. The deadline for all submissions is September 30, but submissions can be made throughout the month of September, starting from Sunday, September 1. Participants need to own the photos they submit and release them under a Creative Commons open licence.

Photo uploading workshops will be held in mid-September 2024, and these will be announced through Wikimedia Community Malta website (wikimalta.org) and social media channels. This year’s list of eligible monuments includes 37 new entries to the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands.

The 2023 Malta competition winner showed the Our Lady of Hodegitria chapel in Bingemma. Photo: Joseph Amodio (StudioSelinous) - CC-by-SA via Wikimedia Commons

A jury composed of experts within the fields of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia will be selecting the winning entries. Ten winning submissions will be nominated for the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest, with the opportunity to win further prizes.

Prizes for the 2024 edition of Wiki Loves Monuments in Malta are partly funded through a grant from the Wikimedia Foundation: The first prize is €400 worth of photographic equipment and/or services from PhotoCity of South Street, Valletta, the second and third prize are €300 and €200 respectively worth of books published by Midesea, Kite Group and Merlin Publishers. The fourth to tenth prize receive a goody bag each containing custom-made Wiki Loves Monuments mementos from Wikimedia Community Malta.

One of the top 10 photos from last year’s local contest placed 11th among the best entries in the international contest. Uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by Angela Bonavia (Bonavia92) for the local Wiki Loves Monuments 2023 Malta contest last September, the image shows the breakwater at the entrance of Grand Harbour during an end-of-summer storm. The contest is available at www.wikimalta.org/wlm