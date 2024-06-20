Gambling is a popular pastime and in Romania, many do not have control over their spending. With the availability of online casinos, it is easy for Romanians to access sites and spend money on casino games. This has resulted in an increase in the number of gambling addicts in the country. There are no specific numbers regarding how many people are affected by gambling problems, but it is an issue. It may be beneficial for Romania to introduce something similar to Gordon Moody, which is an organization that offers counselling and assistance to those with a gambling addiction.

Gordon Moody: A beacon of hope for gambling addiction in the UK

For more than 50 years, Gordon Moody has been helping those with a gambling addiction across the UK. The company strives to be a source of hope for those who are affected by gambling problems. Created by Reverand Gordon Moody, the charity has accomplished many things, from introducing Gamblers Anonymous to UK gamblers to providing a secure place for gamblers to stay while they recover from their addiction.

The charity offers residential services to men and women who are battling problems with gambling. The women’s program is a six-week free course where women attend group and individual therapy sessions and classes on life skills. The women’s program has been operating since 2021. For men, there is a longer session for those over the age of 18 and the 12-week programme includes group sessions and one-to-one sessions.

The charity takes a holistic and tailored approach, providing a safe residential space for those who need it along with online support groups and out-patient therapy programs.

What fuels the urge to gamble more?

With the growing popularity of online casino sites, gambling addictions are on the rise. Having easy access to real money games can lead to devastating effects for those who have a gambling problem. With attractive bonuses, free deals, and advertised payouts, low tax at the casino online, gamblers are easily drawn in and can quickly become addicted. Online casino websites have been one of the leading causes of the increase in gambling problems worldwide.

When gambling, whether online or at a land casino, the brain releases dopamine, providing a “high” feeling, especially for those on a winning streak. Many gamblers also have an illusion of control, which happens when someone thinks they can control the outcome of something that cannot be controlled, such as the results of slot games or any electronic gambling machine. It is also common for gamblers to have personality disorders, including antisocial, borderline, obsessive-compulsive, and narcissistic.

Romanian gambling issues

Romania is one of the poorer countries in Europe, yet it is the country with the most gambling houses. With 24 full casinos operating in the country and nearly 25,000 gaming houses, gambling addiction continues to skyrocket. Since there is an open market, operators from other countries like Turkey, Italy, and Iran have gotten in line to open casinos and gaming houses. There has also been a huge increase in the availability of online casinos in Romania.

Unfortunately, many operating casinos, either land-based or online, operate in violation of state regulations. Some companies have been fined, but that information has not been made public. Of the 24 casinos in the country, eight are listed on the black list. With more online casinos starting to operate, the concern is that these sites will also violate regulations and not implement responsible gambling practices.

Could a centre like Gordon Moody's decrease addiction in Romania?

Gambling addictions in Romania are on the rise and the online gambling sector has played a key role in this. In 2015, the Romanian Parliament approved a law that was designed to tackle and prevent gambling addiction. However, Romanian authorities do not take many steps to confront the issue. Instead, the law allows operators to handle the responsibility of addressing addiction.

Operators have an anti-addiction program called Responsible Gaming. At this point, that is the only program in Romania. Having a recovery center like Gordon Moody would greatly help to reduce problem gambling in the country and could help Romanians regain control of their spending and address their habits. With many success stories, Gordon Moody has changed the lives of many who have struggled with addiction. Based on recent studies, more than half of the participants show no gambling behaviour within six months after treatment. A center like this would have to adjust treatment to coincide with the economy of the country as well as ethical and cultural differences.

Gordon Moody approach could benefit Romania

Having easy access to an online casino in Romania remains a problem as more people are subjected to the possibility of gambling problems. By creating a centre that offers services like Gordon Moody, Romanian gamblers could receive the support and treatment needed to beat addiction and learn how to control gambling urges or avoid them completely.

With a goal similar to the Gordon Moody Center, Romanian centres would help residents rebuild their lives and be free from gambling addiction. Despite some laws in place, the country does not make efforts to provide gambling help or to prevent addiction from forming. The offering of a gambling addiction treatment centre would be helpful to thousands of Romanians who have fallen prey to the thrills of gambling.

