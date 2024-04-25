An 18-year-old who allegedly sent "indecent" messages to his ex was charged in court on Thursday over aggravated drug possession.

Inspectors Francesco Mizzi and Nico Zarb arraigned 18-year-old Kyrese Lares, a British national from Swieqi before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, charging him with sexual harassment and possession of ecstasy and cannabis.

Court was told on Thursday that the defendant’s ex-girlfriend reported Lares to the police for sexual harassment after he allegedly sent her "indecent" messages as well as footage purporting to show him having sex with another woman.

When officers executing a search warrant at his house seized the man’s phone, they also found an undisclosed amount of cash and cannabis, as well as weighing scales. Ecstasy was also retrieved during the search, the court was told.

Lares pleaded not guilty to the charges with his lawyer, Noel Bianco, requesting bail.

Objections were raised by the prosecution, primarily on the grounds that his drug abuse increased the risk of him committing further offences if released from arrest.

Bianco however rebutted that the man had been in possession of just one ecstasy pill that he had split in two. He said he had bought the pill and then forgotten all about it because he had smoked too much cannabis.

Bianco said the defendant’s father was in the courtroom and was willing to help him out.

While acknowledging the father’s presence in court, the court said it was still “very premature” for Lares to be released. He had a drug problem that he had not yet decided whether he wanted to address, the magistrate said.

Bail was denied and at the defence’s request, the court directed the prison director to house the defendant at the Young Offenders unit.