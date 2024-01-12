The Philosophy Sharing Foundation has launched the 20th edition of its philosophical magazine, Share. This edition features a special theme that delves into the intricate relationship between art and philosophy, while aiming to provide readers with insightful perspectives on both subjects.

Louis Groarke, adopting an Aristotelian perspective, contends that great art is distinguished by skilled craftsmanship and the ability to evoke delightful experiences. Joe Friggieri argues that the best poetry conveys profound truths about life, emotions and experiences. Mario Cordina asserts that cinema's evolution from philosophy contributes to the ongoing evolution of philosophical thought, through its similar questioning stance on human existence.

This impact on philosophy by the transformative power of art are further exemplified by contributors Ian Rizzo (with reference to Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon), Inger Cini (with reference to the documentary Fata Morgana by Werner Herzog), Guillaume Collett (with reference to Radiohead), and Kyle Galea (with reference to science fiction).

Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci advocates for philosophy's role to reintroduce the act of reading into the understanding of paintings, while Jamie Fettis proposes a pre-cognitive and non-verbal approach to art that offers instantaneous perception and the shock of the new. Adrian Camilleri Chiaro’s reference to the protest campaign of Just Stop Oil, which targets iconic artworks, serves as a poignant reminder of humanity's potential for creative expression and destruction alike.

Beyond the special theme, the magazine features an interview with UK Professor Matt Qvortrup, who from a Kantian perspective on political philosophy, underscores the importance of reason and open debate in democratic societies. Additional thought-provoking articles cover the dichotomy between nature and technology by Colette Sciberras, Peter Mayo's commemoration of Lorenzo Milani's 100th birth centenary, the relevance of transhumanist movements by Christopher Fenech, and reflections on AI in healthcare by Steven S. Gouveia and Alexander Lazarov.

This issue also includes a book review by Valdeli Pereira on Plato at the Googleplex, commending its innovative exploration of Plato's philosophy in a contemporary context. A philosophical manifesto on justice, now in its fifth series, it advocates for full independence and transparency in the legal system, while emphasizing a restorative approach to crime and law enforcement.

Copies of the magazine, whether physical or digital, can be ordered from the Philosophy Sharing Foundation's website at https://www.philosophysharing.org/shop.

The Philosophy Sharing Foundation, established in 2012 as a non-profit voluntary organization, remains committed to promoting the appreciation of philosophy in society at large.